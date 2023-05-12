Dubai: For under Dh2, you can hop on board an abra to explore the 14-kilometre stretch of the Dubai Creek that divides the districts of Bur Dubai and Deira.

An abra is a traditional wooden ferry and is operated by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

‘Abra’ means ‘to cross’ in Arabic, and it is the oldest and most affordable mode of transport in the city.

Depending on the type of abra, either motorised or fuel-operated, you are taking the ticket can cost between Dh1 to Dh2 for a single trip. The boats depart from either side of the Creek every few minutes and drop passengers off near popular locations in Bur Dubai and Deira, like the traditional souqs, tourist and heritage areas and museums.

Whether you live in Dubai or have visitors coming over from abroad and want to show them Dubai’s rich cultural past, here is how you can explore the lively and bustling Dubai Creek this weekend on an abra.

The petrol heritage abra – Dh2

The heritage abra is a more modern version of the traditional boat, because it runs on petrol or fuel. It also has more seating space, with a capacity of up to 20 passengers.

On the routes offered, passengers can discover the Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood area, the historical souqs situated along the Creek, and the Dubai Museum.

You can also catch glimpses of traditional houses, minarets, mosques and the more modern and recent commercial landmarks in Deira, such as the Deira Twin Towers.

Cost:

All the routes for the petrol heritage abra cost Dh2 for a single trip. You can buy the tickets from the ticketing office located at every abra station.

People of Determination and children under the age of five can travel for free.

If you do buy the tickets from the station, it is important to note that not all marine transport stations accept nol, credit, and debit cards, so you may need to pay by cash.

If you want to plan ahead, you can book the tickets online a day prior on the RTA website – rta. ae and pay for the tickets with your credit or debit card.

Routes and timings:

1. Dubai Old Souq – Baniyas (CR3)

The abra departs from Dubai Old Souq Marine Transport station, at the Grand Souq near Meena Bazaar, Bur Dubai, to Baniyas Marine Transportation, which is located on Baniyas Road (D85). The Baniyas area in the Deira district is at the end of Dubai Creek and near Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club.

Some of the important landmarks near the Baniyas Marine Transportation station are the head offices of Dubai Land Department (DLD) and the Dubai Chamber of Commerce.

Timings:

• Monday to Saturday: 7.30am to 10.55pm

• Sunday: 10am to 11.35pm

2. Al Fahidi - Al Sabkha (Deira) (CR4)

The Al Fahidi abra station is located at the end of Al Seef. The station is between Al Seef and the Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood. The abra will drop off passengers to Al Sabkha Marine Transport Station, which is near the Baniyas Square Metro Station.

Timings:

• Monday to Saturday: 8am to 10.25pm

• Sunday: 10am to 11.55pm

3. Al Fahidi - Deira Old Souq (CR5)

From Al Fahidi abra station to Deira Old Souq abra station, located near the Dubai Municipality Museum.

Timings:

• Monday to Saturday: 8am to 10.25pm

• Sunday: 10am to 11.55pm

4. Al Seef - Baniyas (CR6)

The abra departs from Al Seef Marine Transport Station, which is located in the Al Seef District (you will find this station before the Heritage side of Al Seef) to Baniyas Marine Transportation.

Timings:

• Monday to Saturday: 7.30 am to 10.50pm

• Sunday: 10am to 12.20am

5. Al Seef - Al Fahidi - Dubai Old Souq (CR7)

• Does not operate on weekdays

• Saturday and Sunday: 4pm to 11.55pm

Note: A minimum of six passengers are required to start a trip.

Traditional abra - Dh1

The traditional abras are motorised and are half-boat, half-raft. The boat takes passengers to two of the most popular heritage souqs in Dubai on the two routes that it plies. Each trip costs Dh1. You must pay for this trip with cash only.

Routes and timings:

• Bur Dubai Marine Transport Station, which is near the Dubai Old Souq, to Deira Old Souq.

Timings: Every day from 6am to 12am

• Bur Dubai Marine Transport Station to Al Sabhkha Marine Transport Station, near Baniyas Square

Timings: Operational 24 hours.

Dubai Metro Stations near Dubai Creek Bur Dubai:

• Al Fahidi - Al Ghubaiba Metro station (Green Line)

• Al Seef – Burjuman Metro Station (Red Line)

• Dubai Old Souq (Bur Dubai) - Sharaf DG Metro station (Green Line)



Deira:

• Al Sabkha - Baniyas Sqaure Metro station (Green Line)

• Baniyas – Union Metro Station (Red Line)

• Deira Old Souq - Gold Souq Metro station (Green Line)



Book a private abra tour of the creek