Dubai: Planning to do a fun activity this weekend with your friends and family on a budget? One of the best ways to discover the city’s coastline is to travel on the Dubai Ferry, where tickets start from Dh5.

The Dubai Ferry is operated by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority’s (RTA), and has six major routes which take you from one end of the city to the other. From the ferry, you can enjoy views of the most popular tourist destinations of the city, including Dubai Creek, Burj Al Arab and Atlantins, The Palm.

The ferries are fully air-conditioned and can seat up to 98 people.

Where to buy Dubai Ferry tickets

You can buy the tickets at the marine station or book them online on the RTA website – rta.ae

If you do buy the tickets from the station, it is important to note that not all marine transport stations accept nol, credit, and debit cards, so you may need to pay by cash.

How to buy Dubai Ferry tickets online

If you plan on booking the tickets online, you must do it a day prior to the trip. You can complete the steps within a few minutes. Here’s how:

1. Visit the RTA website – rta.ae and click on ‘Marine’ in the menu bar.

2. Next, click ‘Book Marine Tickets’.

3. Select your trip details. This includes the area, mode of transport and route. For example: Creek; Ferry; Al Ghubaiba to Dubai Marina.

4. Click ‘Search’.

5. Select your date and time from the available schedule.

6. Next, choose whether you want to be seated in the Gold or Silver Cabin. The Gold Class cabin has more leg space and luxury seating, so the ticket prices are higher.

7. Select the number of passengers. You will then see the price of a single trip ticket.

8. Click ‘Add to basket’.

9. Enter your personal details – full name, email address, and mobile number.

10. Next, confirm the tickets and pay for them online with your debit or credit card.

Dubai Ferry routes, timings and cost

There are six routes for the Dubai Ferry, and some of them are specifically for sightseeing. The cost for each trip varies depending on which route you have taken.

CR10 Route - Al Ghubaiba – Souk Al Marfa

The route takes you from the Al Ghubaiba station in Al Shindagha, Bur Dubai to Souk Al Marfa in Dubai Islands, Deira. While the Al Ghubaiba station is close to the cultural landmarks in Bur Dubai, including the Shindagha museum, Souk Al Marfa is a wholesale market in Deira, which stretches for 1.9km along the waterfront of Dubai Islands, and where visitors can find authentic street food and artisan handicrafts.

- Timings: Friday and Saturday from 6.15pm to 9.45pm.

- Cost: Dh5 for a one way trip.

FR1 Route – Dubai Water Canal to Al Ghubaiba or Dubai Marina

On this route, passengers have the option to take a ferry from the Dubai Canal Water Marine Transport Station to either Al Ghubaiba in Bur Dubai or Dubai Marina.

Timings: Every day at 2.15pm and 7.15pm

Cost:

• Silver Cabin – Dh25

• Gold Cabin – Dh35

Dubai Water Canal is a 3.2km long waterway that extends from Dubai Creek through Business Bay. Picture used for illustrative purposes. Image Credit: Prijin Suresh/Gulf News reader

FR1 Route – Al Ghubaiba – Dubai Canal – Bluewaters – Dubai Marina Mal

If you want to explore Dubai’s entire coastline, this route stretches all the way from Al Shindagha in Bur Dubai to the BlueWaters Island, near Jumeirah Beach Residences. Along the course of this trip, you will be able to see the Dubai Creek, Jumeirah beach, Dubai Water Canal bridge, Burj Al Arab, the Palm Jumeirah and, finally, Bluewaters Island.

• Timings: Every day at 1pm and 6pm.

Cost:

• Silver Cabin: Dh50 for a one-way trip.

• Gold Cabin: Dh70 for a one-way trip.

• Children below the age of five travel for free.

Palm Jumeirah is one of the largest man-made islands in the world, and it is also home to one of Dubai’s most popular holiday destination, Atlantis, The Palm. Picture used for illustrative purposes. Image Credit: Dubai Media Office

FR3 Route – Al Ghubaiba roundtrips around the Dubai Creek

This specific course allows passengers to discover the city’s past, along the Dubai Creek. During the trip you will catch a glimpse of the Al Fahidi historical district, Al Seef heritage district and the souks situated along the creek.

Timings: Every day at 4.30pm

Cost:

• Silver Cabin: Dh50 for a one-way trip.

Family package (two adults and two children): Dh140

• Gold Cabin: Dh70 for a one-way trip.

Family package (two adults and two children): Dh240

Children aged between two to 10 years old receive a 50 per cent discount on the ticket fares, while children under the age of two ride for free.

Al Seef district, which has been built along the Dubai Creek. Dubai Creek has played a pivotal role in the trading history of Dubai, and the development provides visitors with a chance to shop for traditional handicrafts, home décor and souvenirs, made by regional craftsmen, along with many dining options. Picture used for illustrative purposes. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

FR4 Route – Dubai Marina Mall - Palm Jumeirah – Atlantis The Palm

This route runs from the Dubai Marina Mall marine station, and takes you to the Palm Jumeirah and the Atlantis The Palm.

Timings: Every day at 11.30am and 4.30pm

Cost:

• Silver Cabin: Dh50 for a one-way trip.

Family package (two adults and two children): Dh140

• Gold Cabin: Dh70 for a one-way trip.

Family package (two adults and two children): Dh240

Children aged between two and 10 years old receive a 50 per cent discount on the ticket fares, while children under the age of two ride for free.

Dubai Marina is a lively district that comprises of many neighbourhoods, including the Jumeirah Beach Residences (JBR). Picture used for illustrative purposes. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News.