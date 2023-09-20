Dubai: If you are someone who enjoys cooking, ensuring that the groceries you buy are fresh can be a top priority. A new project in the UAE will now allow consumers to scan a QR code and trace the complete journey that the fruit or vegetable has taken.
The traceability project, launched by Silal – a food and technology company in Abu Dhabi – is using blockchain technology to provide a transparent view of the food chain and helping consumers understand the journey that the apple or tomato in their hand has taken.
Silal provides their fresh produce in over 80 physical stores in the UAE, including supermarkets and hypermarkets. So, if you do buy a locally produced product from the ‘Silal fresh’ brand, here is how you can trace its journey.
How to track food journey
You can download the ‘Silal’ app from the Apple Appstore or the Google Playstore.
Once you open the app, you can continue using it as a guest. You will see a QR code scanner on the bottom right corner of the screen.
Tap on the icon, and then find the QR code that will be provided at the station selling Silal products in the fruits and vegetables section of the supermarket.
Once you scan the QR code, the app will provide you with the following details:
- total time it has taken the food to get from the farm to your hands
- harvest date and location of the farm
- when the produce was received from the farm, packed and delivered to the outlet
So, you would not need to wonder if the vegetables and fruits you are buying are fresh or not.