Dubai: If you have always wanted to work in a public sector job in the UAE, it is helpful to know that government departments in the UAE regularly advertise job openings.

Earlier this month, the UAE Cabinet, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, approved a system of rewards and incentives for federal government employees . The aim of the system is to provide mechanisms that enable federal entities to motivate their teams and employees, recognising their valuable contributions and achievements, and to retain government talents and competencies.

As a federal government sector employee, you would be eligible for rewards and incentives, based on your annual performance, achievements at the entity and contribution to any national achievement.

However, even local government departments within each emirate regularly promote jobs that are opening.

Here are some of the online portals you can use to get your dream job.

1. Federal Government job portal - Federal Authority for Government Human Resources

Website: https://www.federalerp.gov.ae/OA_HTML/OA.jsp?page=/oracle/apps/irc/candidateSelfService/webui/VisHomePG&_ri=821&OAPB=IRC_BRAND&_ti=798971511&language_code=US&OASF=IRC_VIS_HOME_PAGE&OAHP=IRC_EXT_SITE_VISITOR_APPL&p_home_url=/OA_HTML/IrcVisitor.jsp%3Fmenu=Y&oapc=25&oas=b4lnPZ0kcsrxmJ458kMOkw

How to register:

- Click on ‘Register today’ on the home page and provide an email address and your full name. Then, set a password and click on ‘Submit’.

- Upload your resume and click on Continue.

- You will then be asked to fill out a form, which require basic personal details like your gender, marital status, address and contact number.

Once you have created the account, you can look for jobs that are being offered by various federal government departments, like Emirates Health Services Establishment (EHS), Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP), UAE Space Agency or Federal Tax Authority.

2. Abu Dhabi Government job portal

Website: https://www.tamm.abudhabi/en/life-events/individual/Discover-Emirati-Benefits/Work-Employment/ApplytoaJobVacancy

According to the Tamm portal, this service is only available for Emiratis above the age of 18.

How to register:

You will need to sign in using your UAE Pass account.

For expatriates, there are several options available for applying for government jobs directly through the careers page of websites of government authorities. Here are a few government departments that have a dedicated career page:

• Abu Dhabi Healthcare Company (SEHA) – https://www.seha.ae/careers

• Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) - https://jobs.dmt.gov.ae/

• Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) - https://www.adek.gov.ae/Careers

• Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) - https://added.gov.ae/Careers

• Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA) - https://www.adda.gov.ae/Careers

3. Dubai Government job portal

Website: dubaicareers.ae

How to register:

- Click on ‘My Profile’ on the menu bar on the top of the screen.

- Next, click on ‘New User’. Enter your email address and create a password. Once that is done, go back to ‘My Profile’ and log in with your new account.

- Before getting started, you need to make sure you have a digital copy of your resume. This can be in a .pdf or .doc format. Upload your Emirates ID, passport copy and educational certificates and fill out your personal information.

Once you have completed the online registration form, you can start applying for jobs through the ‘job search’ option.

4. Job seekers service in Sharjah

Website: https://dhr.gov.ae/en/e-services/services-for-job-seekers

According to the website, only Emiratis who are above the age of 18 and under the age of 65 can apply. Expatriates, too, can apply for government jobs in Sharjah through the dedicated careers pages of government department websites, like:

• Sharjah Municipality - https://portal.shjmun.gov.ae/en/Pages/ApplyJob.aspx

• Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority (SEWA) - https://www.sewa.gov.ae/sewacareers/english/CurrentVacancies.aspx

• Sharjah Airport - https://www.sharjahairport.ae/en/career/

• Sharjah Ports - https://sharjahports.gov.ae/careers/

• Department of Public Works - https://www.dpw.sharjah.ae/en/jobs

5. Kawader- Ajman Government jobs

Website: https://www.ajmanhrd.gov.ae/kawader/home

How to register:

- Registration is straightforward if you have an existing UAE Pass account. You can simply log in using your UAE Pass. Alternatively, you can create an account using an email address and by setting a password.

- Log in to the website and complete your profile by clicking on your name on top.

- Fill out the profile by providing your personal information, work experience, qualification, professional training, and personal skills.

You can then start searching for jobs using the ‘search jobs’ option and click on ‘Apply’ if a profile suits your profile.

6. Ras Al Khaimah Government jobs

Website: https://careers.rak.ae/

How to register:

- Create an account by clicking on the ‘Profile’ option on the top right hand of the screen and clicking on the ‘Create an account’ option.

- Provide your Emirates ID number and then enter an email address and set a password. Provide your mobile number (optional) and then enter the one-time password (OTP) you receive via email.

- Your account will then be set up.

- You can then complete your applicant profile by clicking on the ‘Profile’ and uploading your CV, Emirates ID copy and educational certificates.

- Next, provide your personal details like full name, nationality, and passport number.