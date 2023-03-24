Dubai: Are you looking for a job in Dubai’s government sector? If so, the easiest way to apply for one is through the official portal for government jobs in Dubai - Dubai Careers.

The portal, which is managed by the Digital Dubai Authority, has job listings from different government organisations in the emirate, like the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai Health Authority (DHA), Dubai Municipality and Department of Economy and Tourism (DET).

The jobs listed on the site are mostly within the highly-skilled and professional categories, and many of the jobs are open to both Emiratis and expatriates.

If you are interested in applying for jobs within the public sector in Dubai, here is all you need to know on how to apply for jobs through the portal.

What is Dubai Careers?

Dubai Careers is an online job portal and mobile application operated and developed by Digital Dubai. Digital Dubai was established by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in June 2021, to develop and oversee the implementation of policies and strategies that govern all matters related to information technology, data, digital transformation, and cyber-security in Dubai.

The Dubai Careers platform – www.dubaicareers.ae – connects job seekers with 45 Dubai government departments that have collaborated with the platform. You can also keep track of new job listings by signing up for email notifications and give job interviews via video call through the portal.

How to register on Dubai Careers

Here is detailed step-by-step guide on how to use the portal:

Step 1: Create an account and log-in

Visit the website – dubaicareers.ae and click on ‘My Profile’ on the menu bar on the top of the screen.



Next, click on ‘New User’. Enter your email address and create a password. Once that is done, go back to ‘My Profile’ and log in with your new account.

Step 2: Upload your resume

Before getting started, you need to make sure you have a digital copy of your resume. This can be in a .pdf or .doc format.



According to Dubai Career’s website, once you upload a resume, the system will automatically extract the relevant information included in the resume and fill out the next few parts of the online submission. You can review the extracted information and make the necessary changes in the next steps.

Step 3: Upload important documents

For the next part of the online submission, you must a upload a valid passport copy and Emirates ID.



You can also upload supporting documents such as educational certificates or any technical qualifications you may have.

Step 4: Fill out your personal information

If you uploaded your resume, the personal information section of the application will have personal details such full name, nationality, country of residence, date of birth, contact details automatically filled in.



You will then have to select your total years of professional experience, from the drop down menu available.



Also, the details about your educational background, such as Grade Point Average (GPA), graduation year, major and degree qualification will be filled in, if you uploaded your resume.



Next, enter your passport number and Emirates ID number. Then, enter your address in the UAE.



Click ‘Save and Continue’.

Step 5: Enter your language proficiency and current salary.

In this section, you must select your Arabic Language Proficiency – which can either be conversational, primary language, or fluent. The same options are available for English Language Proficiency.



Next, enter your employment notice period and current monthly salary from the drop down menu, if you are currently working.



You can select ‘Not specified’ if you do not want to enter the information required in this section.

Step 6: Fill out your educational qualification details

For this step, you must select your university or college from the options available on the site. Your start date and graduation date, programme, and education level.



You also have the option to upload any certificates. To do so, you must select the certificate from the list of available certifications on the portal. Enter the issuing organisation’s name, the number or ID of the certificate and the issue date and expiry date.



According to Dubai Careers, when uploading your certificates, you should start by entering the most relevant certification first and then continue adding certifications until you have entered all that you feel are important to disclose for this job. Do not list expired certifications.

Step 7: Enter your work experience in detail

While in the previous steps, you were required to upload a resume, and enter your total years of experience, in this section, you will be required to provide details of your work expeiernce.



To do so, enter your previous employer’s name from the list of available employers on the portal, your job function, the start date, and end date of your time working or the employee.



If this is where you are still working, select the ‘current job’ option.



Once you have entered the details of your employment, you must also describe your achievements at the previous company.



Next, select ‘Add work experience’, if you have worked for other companies in the past.

Step 8: List your references

References are individuals that are familiar with your work capabilities and your educational training. According to Dubai Careers, you must list your references in the order of their preference, starting with the most relevant one.

You need to enter the following details for your reference:



• Their full name.

• Relationship with you.

• How long you have known the person.

• The employer/company name.

• Their title.

• Their phone number and email address of the contact.

Step 9: Select your job preferences

Select, whether you want email notifications and alerts for new job postings. Next, specify the work preferences such as the job field, the location, and the organisation.



Select the job fields you are interested in from the drop down menu, and click ‘add to list’.



Click ‘save and continue’.

Step 10: Review and submit the application

Next review and verify the application. If there are any mistakes or you want to enter additional details, you can edit the application before submitting.



Next, scroll down and click ‘submit’.



It is important to make sure you complete the entire application, upload the necessary documents and enter accurate information.

How do I apply for Dubai Government jobs?

Once you have completed the online registration form, you can start applying for jobs. Here are the steps:

1. Visit the website – dubaicareers.ae and make sure that you are logged in. Click on ‘Job Search’ on the top menu bar.

2. Next, you will see all the current job listings. Filter out your search by selecting the employers and job field on the left side of your screen.

3. Each posting will have details of the job, including the job title, government department, and whether the job is open to applications from expatriates. If you see a job you are interested in, you can click on ‘Apply Now’ or click ‘Save’ if you want to apply for it later. You will find all your saved job listing under the ‘My Job Page’ on the menu bar.

4. After you click on ‘Apply Now’, you will have to answer a few questions related to that job.

Since your resume, work experience and education qualifications are already saved in the Dubai Careers system, you do not need to individually submit a resume to every organisation. Once you have applied for a job opening, you can verify that your application has been successfully submitted to the database by clicking on ‘My Jobpage’ from main menu and then clicking on the ‘My Submissions’ tab. You can also monitor the status of your job application here.

According to the Dubai Careers website, if you have applied for a specific job, the Dubai Careers team will review your application and get in touch with you if they want to know more. Also, according to the website, if you have submitted a profile, the Dubai Careers team will contact you if a job opens up that is the right fit.