Dubai: With flu season about to start, residents in the UAE can protect themselves by taking the flu vaccine, which is available through public health centres as well as at private hospitals and clinics in the country.

On September 19, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) launched the annual national seasonal influenza awareness campaign under the theme, ‘Protect Yourself... Protect Your Community’.

The campaign targets a broad spectrum of society, with top priority given to pregnant women, individuals aged 50 and above, those with chronic medical conditions, children under five years old, and healthcare workers.

Here is all you need to know about why you should get the vaccine and where you can get it.

Why should I get the flu vaccine?

According to the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC), yearly flu vaccination is essential to reduce the risk of getting flu and spreading the infection to others. When many people are vaccinated, flu infection is less likely to spread in the community.

When should I get vaccinated?

According to the ADPHC, you should get vaccinated as soon as the vaccine is available.

“It is highly recommended to take the flu vaccine before winter, by September to October. If you have not got the vaccine this season, you should get it now. You can still get the benefit of flu vaccine, even if you were vaccinated later in the season. The flu vaccine gives protection throughout the current flu season,” the ADPHC website states.

Who should be vaccinated? According to ADPHC, everyone starting from the age of 6 months can get the flu vaccine. Vaccination is particularly important for the following groups as they are at a higher risk of influenza infection and complications:

• Healthcare workers

• Pregnant women

• Children below 5 years

• School-aged children (5 - 18 years)

• Hajj and Umrah pilgrims

• Smokers

• People aged 50 years and above

• People with high risk conditions such as:

- Taking treatments that weaken their immune system like radiation therapy and other treatment for cancer.

- Having damaged spleen or removed spleen.

- Having long-term health problems (chronic disease) such as diabetes or heart disease, chronic lung disease (including asthma), chronic liver disease, kidney disease or extreme obesity, with Body Mass Index (BMI) of 40 or more.

Abu Dhabi

The vaccine is available at healthcare facilities under Abu Dhabi Health Services Company – SEHA, and Mubadala Health as well as some of the approved private healthcare facilities and pharmacies that have been approved to administer the vaccine.

You can also visit a private hospital or clinic in your area to find out if they are providing the flu vaccine.

You can also call 800 50 – which is the Seha customer service number – for more information.

Dubai

Through the Dubai Health Authority app - DHA

- Download the DHA app and log in using your UAE Pass.

- Under ‘book appointments’, go to ‘Flu Vaccination appointment’. Then select the public health centre where you wish to get the vaccine and the time you prefer for the appointment. Confirm the booking and then make sure you reach the centre before your appointment time.

- You will need to make the payment at the centre, before receiving the vaccine.

Cost: Dh50

Other emirates

In all other emirates, you can visit an Emirates Health Services (EHS) healthcare centre to enquire about the flu vaccine. You can also call 800 8877 – which is the EHS customer service number – for more information.