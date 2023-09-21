Dubai: In a press conference on Thursday, Taqdeer Award for workers and distinguished companies announced the expansion, from being an Award that recognises companies regionally, to becoming a global award.

The Award recognises companies that have excellent labour welfare practices and mechanisms in place. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai and Patron of the Taqdeer Award, said the new international Taqdeer Award is a true reflection of Dubai’s vision to advance workers’ rights and inspire productivity on a global level.

Sheikh Hamdan stated: “This award is a testament to Dubai’s commitment to establishing a productive, harmonious and equitable work environment for both employers and employees, and ensuring their rights and interests are preserved. Enhancing the Taqdeer Award to include a global scope is an initiative aimed at promoting the principles of a sustainable and positive labour market on an international scale. By broadening the Award’s reach to encompass workforces from around the world, we are actualising our vision and commitment to making the emirate a hub of labour welfare excellence. Initiating this international award and incorporating the seven-star category is also part of Dubai’s multifaceted strategy to raise organisational standards related to employee welfare. Through the expanded award we also seek to promote a culture of compassion and care for workers and acknowledge their invaluable contributions to fostering the wellbeing of diverse communities.

“Furthermore, the international Taqdeer Award forms part of our efforts to cultivate a workforce that is globally competitive and empowered, aligning with our objectives to maintain the highest levels of worker welfare and employee satisfaction."

He also praised the efforts of the team behind the Award and urged them to work to highlight Dubai and the UAE’s quest for excellence and leadership in every sphere.

Addressing the media during the press conference on Thursday, Major-General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, Deputy Director-General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFAD) and Chairman of Taqdeer Award, said: “I extend my thanks to Sheikh Hamdan to raise the standards of the award from five stars to seven stars and from regionally to globally.”

"Taqdeer is a unique strategic government initiative in the world; its first cycle was launched in 2016 and its mission is to work to promote international best practices, be it in terms of worker welfare and respect or appreciation for the achievements of companies. It enables a positive work environment in which the potential of individuals and their creative contributions are valued as investments that enhance the reputation and leadership of Dubai and the UAE to foster empowered workforces and ensure their rights in accordance with the best international practices and charters," he added.

He also spoke about how through the Taqdeer Award, several success stories have been highlighted, where workers have been able to work towards a better life and progress professionally as well.

With the announcement of the expansion of the Award, Major-General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor said: “I anonounce the directives of Sheikh Hamdan that the companies who win the seven star rating will receive Dh1million as award. This is a very generous decision by Sheikh Hamdan and this is to motivate companies to participate and to make Dubai the best city for work and for living.”

Dubai creates success stories

With Taqdeer Award assessing companies based on the standards of labour welfare, opportunities, health, safety and personal development, once companies win the Award they benefit from incentives and discounts through the Gold Corporate Card and the Blue Card for distinguished workers. To date, over 210,000 workers who were selected by the winning companies have received the Blue Card.

“Taqdeer Award was started with partners that were government authorities and companies in the private sector. This includes more than 50 initiatives, which include exemption from some government fees and receiving priority for some projects. Also, workers who win the Blue Card can use services and benefit from discounts on education, health and retail services,” Major-General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor said.

Noting how Dubai has created success stories, with workers working hard to climb the ladder and become professionals and even entrepreneurs, he spoke about how these success stories will be highlighted through a dedicated programme.

“The programme will highlight 30 stories, even though we have come across over 150 stories where workers who were labourers are now in ranking positions or owning companies. Dubai is the city of opportunities and is materialising people’s dreams, helping them come true. This is really enhanced by Sheikh Hamdan and the Government of Dubai,” he added.