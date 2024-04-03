Dubai: Imagine celebrating Eid with a chance to win cars, gold, and flights home! That's exactly what is on offer at this unique festival designed to thank Dubai's blue-collar workers.

At a press conference at the headquarters of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs Dubai (GDRFA-D), details of the Eid celebrations were announced.

Being held under the slogan – ‘Work as one, progress for all’ - the celebrations will be held at three key locations across the city, where workers will get a chance to win cars, gold bars, flight tickets.

Here are the details for the Eid celebrations planned for blue-collar workers in Dubai.

Four annual celebrations dedicated to workers Following the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the Labour Regulation Sector at the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai has announced four annual celebrations dedicated to workers in the emirate. These celebrations will coincide with Eid Al Fitr, Eid Al Adha, International Workers' Day, and New Year.

Three key locations

The celebrations will be held at:

• Jebel Ali

• Al Quoz 4

• Muhaisnah

Event schedule

Market place – April 7 to 12, 4pm onwards

A special marketplace, with a setting reminiscent of traditional UAE bazaars, will be set up at the three locations with food stalls, local crafts, and shopping options for everyone.

April 10 and 11 – 2pm to 6pm

Sports tournaments will be held across the three locations, for:

• Basketball

• Football

• Volleyball

• Badminton

April 10 and 11 – 6pm to midnight

• Stage performances

• Bollywood music

• Dance performance

• Raffle draw

Prizes up for grabs

Workers will also have a chance to win various prizes, including:

• 150gm gold bars every day

• Three brand new Nissan Sunny cars

• 150 mobile phones

• Over 300 airline tickets

• 600 special discount cards from the Taqdeer Award

Entertainment

There are also Bollywood performances planned at each of the locations, which can accommodate 5,000 attendees. There are also dance performances, stage performances and music shows planned for the long Eid break.

Recognising workers

At the press conference, Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the GDRFA-D, spoke about how the UAE’s commitment to human rights and the wellbeing of workers, and ensuring that they lead dignified lives has boosted the country’s development journey over the past 50 years.

“Recognition is the foundation of success for any entity or community. It acknowledges that human resources are crucial for driving development and progress. Valuing and honouring our workers and employees demonstrates our gratitude for their contributions and has a positive impact on work quality and productivity. Treating workers with respect is an investment in human capital that underpins the success of any thriving institution and society.”

He also noted that the UAE has always been keen to educate workers about their rights and safeguard them through a comprehensive set of laws governing employer-employee relations. At the end of the press conference he also urged workers and companies to feel confident in reaching out to GDRFA Dubai if they had any questions or concerns regarding their residency documents, even if they wish to remain anonymous.

He reminded attendees of the Amer hotline – 800 5111 – which is available to all workers and companies and assured residents and businesses that they would receive the support they need to ensure that they work in a legal way in the UAE.

The best place to live and work

Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalaita, Director General of the Dubai Land Department (centre) addresses the press conference.

“In the UAE we pay full attention to these people and give them priority. To see GDRFA-D go to these workers and bring them happiness and joy through these celebrations is an innovative initiative,” Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalaita, Director General of the Dubai Land Department, which is the exclusive sponsor of the event, said.

Major-General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, Deputy Director-General of GDRFA-D, Chairman of the Permanent Committee of Labour Affairs in Dubai, and Chairman of the Taqdeer Award also spoke about how the event highlighted the UAE’s position as the best place in the world to live and work in.

“This is a message to all our labour brothers in Dubai and the UAE. WE participate with them during the Eid holidays and we will be happy to be with them in this initiative and during Eid holidays. We know that they are far away from their countries but the UAE and Dubai is their second home. They are most welcome and will be with them to celebrate,” he said.