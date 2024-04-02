Dubai: Need to get your flu shot? Protect yourself and your loved ones from seasonal influenza with a free flu shot in Abu Dhabi! The Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) is offering free influenza vaccinations to all UAE residents as part of its seasonal influenza programme.
Why should you get the flu shot?
Reduces your risk of getting sick - Getting vaccinated is the most effective way to prevent the flu.
Protects those around you - The flu can be easily spread to others, especially vulnerable populations like young children and older adults.
Mandatory for Umrah travellers - The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) requires all Umrah pilgrims to be vaccinated against influenza.
Where to get free flu shot in Abu Dhabi
According to the ADPHC website, the free flu vaccine can be taken at any one of the following health facilities:
• Abu Dhabi Health Services (SEHA) - 80050
• NMC - 800204
• Mediclinic – 02 6332255
• Mubadala Health – 800 2000
• Burjeel Holdings – 80055
To receive the flu vaccine, you must have a valid Emirates ID and health insurance.
• The flu vaccine is updated annually to provide the maximum protection possible against common pathogens each year.
Source - www.adphc.gov.ae
Who should be vaccinated?
• Everyone starting from the age of six months.
• Healthcare workers.
• Pregnant women.
• Children below five years old.
• School-aged children (from five to 18 years old).
• Hajj and Umrah pilgrims.
• Smokers.
• People aged 65 years and above.
People with high-risk conditions such as:
• Taking treatments that weaken their immune system like radiation therapy and other treatments for cancer.
• Having a damaged spleen or removed spleen.
Having long-term health problems (chronic disease):
• Diabetes
• Heart disease
• Chronic lung disease (including Asthma)
• Chronic liver disease
• Kidney disease
• Extreme obesity (BMI of 40 or more)