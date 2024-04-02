Free flu shots in Abu Dhabi: The flu vaccine is updated annually to provide the maximum protection possible against common pathogens each year. Picture used for illustrative purposes. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Dubai: Need to get your flu shot? Protect yourself and your loved ones from seasonal influenza with a free flu shot in Abu Dhabi! The Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) is offering free influenza vaccinations to all UAE residents as part of its seasonal influenza programme.

Why should you get the flu shot?

Reduces your risk of getting sick - Getting vaccinated is the most effective way to prevent the flu.



Protects those around you - The flu can be easily spread to others, especially vulnerable populations like young children and older adults.



Mandatory for Umrah travellers - The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) requires all Umrah pilgrims to be vaccinated against influenza.