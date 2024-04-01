Dubai: Always wanted to explore Abu Dhabi’s most popular sites, like the Louvre Abu Dhabi or the historical landmark – Qasr Al Hosn? During the last week of Ramadan, you can just hop on a free tour bus called ‘Ramadan at Ours’.

The bus service is offered by the Abu Dhabi Cultural Foundation, and it takes visitors on dedicated routes to key landmarks participating in the emirate's ‘Ramadan Nights’ programme. Running throughout the month of Ramadan, you can still take advantage of the free tour service till April 7.