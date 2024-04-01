Dubai: Always wanted to explore Abu Dhabi’s most popular sites, like the Louvre Abu Dhabi or the historical landmark – Qasr Al Hosn? During the last week of Ramadan, you can just hop on a free tour bus called ‘Ramadan at Ours’.
The bus service is offered by the Abu Dhabi Cultural Foundation, and it takes visitors on dedicated routes to key landmarks participating in the emirate's ‘Ramadan Nights’ programme. Running throughout the month of Ramadan, you can still take advantage of the free tour service till April 7.
Here’s how.
Choose your tour route
The bus service operates three routes, which you can choose from:
Route 1 - Abu Dhabi Cultural Foundation, Manarat Al Saadiyat, Heritage Village (round trip with stops)
Route 2 - Manarat Al Saadiyat, Heritage Village, Louvre Abu Dhabi (round trip with stops)
Route 3 - Heritage Village, Abrahamic Family House, Qasr Al Hosn (round trip with stops)
Once you get down at your preferred location, you can witness art exhibitions, enjoy live performances, participate in interactive art workshops, and savour some food from local restaurant and café pop-ups.
Bus route schedule
Here is the schedule for each of the bus routes:
Bus 1 route timings:
- Cultural foundation
Arrival - 7.15 pm
Departure 7.30pm
- Manarat Al Saddiyat
Arrival - 8pm
Departure - 8.15pm
- Heritage Village
Arrival - 8.45pm
Departure - 9pm
- Cultural foundation
Arrival - 9.30pm
Departure - 9.45pm
- Manarat Al Saadiyat
Arrival 10.15pm
Departure 10.30pm
- Heritage Village
Arrival - 11pm
Departure - 11.15pm
- Cultural Foundation
Arrival - 11.45
Bus 2 route timings:
- Manarat Al Saadiyat
Arrival – 7.15pm
Departure – 7.30pm
- Heritage Village
Arrival – 8pm
Departure – 8.15pm
- Louvre Abu Dhabi
Arrival – 8.45pm
Departure – 9pm
Manarat Al Saadiyat
- Arrival – 9.30pm
- Departure – 9.45pm
- Heritage Village
Arrival – 10.15pm
Departure – 10.30pm
- Louvre Abu Dhabi
Arrival – 11pm
Departure – 11.15pm
- Manart Al Saadiyat
Arrival – 11.45pm
Bus 3 route timings:
- Heritage Village
Arrival – 7.15pm
Departure – 7.30pm
- Abrahamic Family House
Arrival – 8pm
Departure – 8.15pm
- Qasr Al Hosn
Arrival – 8.45pm
Departure – 9pm
- Heritage Village
Arrival – 9.30pm
Departure – 9.45pm
- Abrahamic Family House
Arrival – 10.15pm
Departure – 10.30pm
- Qasr Al Hosn
Arrival – 11pm
Departure – 11.15pm
- Heritage Village
Arrival – 11.45