What is cyberbullying and online harassment?

Mahmood Shakir Al Mashhadani, Senior Associate at Galadari Advocates and Legal consultants, spoke about the strong stance the UAE takes against any form of online harassment and bullying.

“The Cyber Law Federal Decree No 34 of 2021 forms the basis upon which cyberbullying and online harassment are defined and dealt with in the UAE. Specifically, spreading rumours is recognised as a major form of cyberbullying, falling under Article 52 of the Law,” he said.

“Cyberbullying and online harassment are serious offences in the UAE, and perpetrators face harsh legal consequences upon conviction. To better understand these offences, it is essential to consider the UAE's legal framework guiding cybercrime,” he said.

Cyberbullying and online harassment are serious offences in the UAE, and perpetrators face harsh legal consequences upon conviction. - Mahmood Shakir Al Mashhadani, Senior Associate at Galadari Advocates and Legal consultants

“Cyberbullying also encompasses actions where people can view, share, or comment on the content, causing mental health conditions such as anxiety or depression or even leading to suicide. Therefore, it is important to be mindful of the legal boundaries when it comes to defamation, invasion of privacy, and revealing secrets online in the UAE to avoid harsh penalties,” he said.

A broad understanding

Rajiv Suri, Senior Associate – Intellectual Property and Corporate at Al Suwaidi and company, Advocates and Legal Consultants, added that the words ‘cyberbullying’ and ‘harassment’ under the new law can take various forms.

“All such forms of cyberbullying and harassment find mention in the law,” he said.

The words 'cyberbullying' and 'harassment' under the new law can take various forms . All such forms of cyberbullying and harassment find mention in the new law. - Rajiv Suri, Senior Associate – Intellectual Property and Corporate at Al Suwaidi and company, Advocates and Legal Consultants

What the law says

Here are just some examples of the different violations that can be committed online and the punishments for each, as highlighted by the legal experts who spoke with Gulf News:

• Spreading rumours (Article 52): Up to two years in jail and a fine of at least Dh100,000



• Online threats (Article 42): Up to two years in jail and a fine of Dh250,000 to Dh500,000. In more serious circumstances, the jail term can be increased to 10 years.



• Defamation (posting lies to hurt someone's reputation) (Article 43): Possibility of a jail sentence and a fine of anywhere between Dh250,000 to Dh500,000.



• Invasion of privacy (sharing someone's private information without permission) (Article 44): Up to six months jail time and a fine of anywhere between Dh150,000 to Dh500,000.



• Breach of personal data and information (Article 6): Jail term of not less than six months and/or fine of at least Dh20,000 and up to Dh100,000.



• Incitement to lewdness or seducing anyone for or assisting in the commission of prostitution (Article 33): Provisional imprisonment and fine of at least Dh250,000 and up to Dh1 million. In case the victim is a child, the punishment is at least five years imprisonment and payment of a fine of up to Dh1 million.



• Unauthorised circulation of personal pictures of individuals without their consent or circulating, displaying pornographic material, or anything which is harmful to public morals (Article 34): Jail term and/or fine of at least Dh250,000 and up to Dh500,000. If the subject is a child then this detention would be for at least one year and fine up to Dh500,000. The punishments are stricter if the content involves children or is designed to seduce children. The punishments for using children in pornography could entail imprisonment and fines of up to Dh1,000,000 under Article 35.

How can I report such crimes?

The UAE’s police and prosecution authorities have made it very easy for people to seek help, in case they face online bullying and harassment. Whether you want to visit a police station, use an app, make a call or file a report online, there are options available to you.

Here is a list of platforms that you can use to report cybercrimes:

• Ministry of Interior: Guardians and children can report cybercrimes to the Ministry of Interior using several means, which include:

- Hotline - 116111

- MOI’s website for child protection - www.moi-cpc.gov.ae

- E-mail 116111@moi.gov.ae

- The Hemayati application

- For emergency cases, call 999.

• UAE Federal Public Prosecution

You can visit the website - Home Page (pp.gov.ae) or use the ‘My Safe Society’ app by UAE Public Prosecution, available for Apple and Android devices.

• Al Ameen

Toll Free: +971 800 4888

SMS: 4444

Email: alameen@alameen.gov.ae

Website: www.alameen.gov.ae

• Dubai Police’s website - ecrime.ae

• Abu Dhabi Police’s Aman services – 800 2626

You can also report cybercrimes to the nearest police station in your area, or call 999 for help.

How to move forward

Suri also shared advice on what individuals should do if they are a victim of such criminal behavior:

1. Maintain record: “As a first step, any such individuals who become victim should keep records of all such incriminating messages, posts, emails, or any other form of communication so as to show it to the concerned authorities as and when required,” he said.

2. Educate yourself about the laws: You should also familiarise yourself with the laws related to cybercrimes, cyberbullying and online harassment.

“It is crucial to understand ones’ rights and legal options available under such situations. Towards this end, once can also seek legal advice,” he added.

3. Block and report: “Prevent any further contact through any such messages and use the ‘block and report’ feature, which can be found on mobiles, online platforms and emails, while notifying any of the concerned social media platforms of any such abusive behaviour,” Suri said.

4. Exercise caution: “One should also limit the amount of personal information that is made available to the public on social media,” he added.