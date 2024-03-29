Dubai: Wish there was one website or app where you could pay all your bills and access any government service in Dubai? Just download the DubaiNow app, where you can find over 170 government and private services.

Recently, the DubaiNow app added 12 new government services. Now you can access almost any government service through one platform, without having to switch through multiple apps.

To use the app, you must have a UAE Pass account, which is the official digital identity for citizens, residents and tourists in the UAE. The DubaiNow app is available for Apple, Android and Huawei devices.

Here’s how the new additions to the app will make your life easier in Dubai.

1. Buy and sell your vehicle entirely online

On the DubaiNow app, you can complete all the procedures connected with selling or buying a car entirely online, including the process of signing the Sales Purchase Agreement (SPA) digitally.

The service is provided by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and it can be found under the ‘Driving’ section of the app.

The vehicle transfer process is completed using the UAE Pass, which authenticates the buyer’s and seller’s identities and allows digital signatures to complete the financial transactions.

2. Apply for parking permits

This is another service provided by RTA on the DubaiNow app. These special parking permits are specifically for People of Determination and senior Emiratis, and the service is free of charge.

3. Pay Dubai Metro, public bus fines

If you have incurred a Dubai Metro, Tram, or public bus fine, you can easily pay it through the ‘Public Transport Fines’ service on the app. When you log into the app with the UAE Pass, you will be able to view the fine registered against you.

4. Register your electric car in Dubai

If you have an electric vehicle (EV), you can create an EV account with Dubai’s Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) through the ‘EV registration and charging’ service and get an EV green charger card. Through this card, you will be able to use all the Dewa charging stations that are available across the emirate.

5. Send courier packages within Dubai

Need to send a document or package within Dubai? You can use the new ‘Domestic Courier’ service on the app. The service is under the ‘Housing’ section of the DubaiNow app and here’s how you can use it:

1. Access the ‘Domestic Courier’ service under the ‘Housing’ section. Then, tap on ‘Proceed to service’.

2. Enter the package details, like the type, and value of the item and upload an image of the package, which is optional.

3. Enter the pickup details – the address and date.

4. Enter the delivery details – the receiver address, and select the delivery time and date.

5. Pay the service fee online.

The package should not weigh more than 5kg and should be within the following dimensions: 30x30x30cm

The standard service charge for the courier is Dh30, and it’s available from Monday to Saturday.

6. Find out your housing fees

Dubai Municipality imposes housing fees equivalent to five per cent of the rent as per the rent contract, which needs to be paid by the tenant, as part of their water and electricity bill. But in case your rent is lowered or increased, and you want the housing fee to reflect the change in rent value, you can use this service.

7. Ask a lawyer for legal advice

If you need some legal advice, you can access the ‘Ask a lawyer’ service and submit a request to receive pro bono voluntary legal services. The service is provided by lawyers and legal consultants registered with the Government of Dubai Legal Affairs Department. Once you access the service, you can select the area of law that you would like advice on, and other details, like whether you would prefer to receive the advice in-person or on call. Once you enter the details of your query, you will get all the options for the registered legal advisories that can assist you with the query. Next select the day and time from the slots available for the advisory, and confirm your query.

You will then receive a call or can visit the advisory at the allotted time.

8. Personal Fatwa

You can request the ‘Personal Islamic Fatwa’ service through the DubaiNow app. Simply log in to the app, select ‘Islam’ services, and submit your question.

The service is provided by the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD). The purpose of the service is to explain the reliable legal ruling according to the legal evidence from the Quran and the Prophet’s [PBUH] Sunnah.

9. Qibla direction

The Dubai Now app can also help you locate the direction of the Qibla, which is the direction in which Muslims pray. The service is available in the ‘Islam’ section. All you have to do is enter your region and location, and the app will locate the direction.

10. Zakat-al-fitr

You can also pay Zakat-al-fitr on the DubaiNow app. Zakat-al-fitr is the minimal amount of contribution given at the end of Ramadan, to ensure no person stays needy on the day of Eid. The amount should be paid for each individual in the household. Therefore if you have three people in your household, and the amount of Zakat-al-fitr is Dh25 per person, the total cost for your household would be Dh75.

11. Donate iftar meals

The DubaiNow app also allows users to donate iftar meals during Ramadan. The distribution of the meals is conducted by the Dar Al Ber Society.

The service is available under the ‘Islam’ section. Select the number of meals you want to donate and pay for it online with your debit or credit card.

12. Sanad card