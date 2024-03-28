Dubai: Tailgating, rubbernecking or not using your indicator when changing lanes – these may seem like violations that you do not take seriously, but as per the UAE Traffic Law, all these are violations that can jeopardise the lives of others.

The list of traffic offences and violations are part of the UAE Federal Traffic Law are published under Ministerial Resolution No. (178) for the year 2017 on Rules and Procedures of Traffic Control.

The list has a section listing out violations that ‘jeopardise road users’, and the penalties that a motorist faces in each case.

Here are the 35 violations listed under this section:

1. Driving a vehicle in a way that jeopardises the driver or others’ lives or their safety or security – Dh2,000 fine, 23 black points, car impounded for 60 days.



2. Driving a vehicle in a way that may cause damage to the public and private facilities - Dh2,000 fine, 23 black points, car impounded for 60 days.



3. Driving under the influence of alcohol – monetary fine is decided by court, 23 black points, car impounded for 60 days.



4. Driving under the influence of drugs or brain affecting substances or any other similar items - monetary fine is decided by court, car impounded for 60 days, licence to be suspended for one year from the date of punishment completion.



5. Driving a heavy vehicle in a way that jeopardises his or other people’s lives or their safety or security – Dh3,000 fine, licence suspended for one year starting from the day of licence withdrawal.

6. Driving a heavy vehicle in a way that may cause damages to public or private facilities – Dh3,000 fine, licence suspended for one year starting from the day of licence withdrawal.



7. Heavy vehicles that cross the red light - Dh3,000 fine, licence suspended for one year starting from the day of licence withdrawal.



8. The heavy vehicle driver causing any accident that results in his vehicle or any other vehicle overturning - Dh3,000 fine, licence suspended for one year starting from the day of licence withdrawal.



9. Driving the vehicle against the direction of traffic – Dh600 fine, four black points, car impounded for seven days.



10. Entering the vehicle into a prohibited area – Dh1,000 fine, eight black points, car impounded for seven days.

11. Sudden deviation of the vehicle - Dh1,000 fine, 4 black points.



12. Reversing in a dangerous way - Dh500 fine, 4 black points.



13. Crossing red light for light vehicles – Dh1,000 fine, 12 black points, car impounded for 30 days.



14. Crossing red light for motorcycles – Dh1,000 fine, 12 black points, car impounded for 30 days.



15. Entering a road in a dangerous way – Dh600 fine, 6 black points.

16. Causing someone’s death – monetary fine decided by court, 23 black points, car impounded for 60 days.



17. Causing a serious accident or injuries – monetary fine decided by court, 23 black points, car impounded for 30 days.



18. Hit and run, in cases of a small accident – Dh500 fine, 8 black points, car impounded for 7 days. In case the hit and run incident involves a heavy vehicle, the motorist faces a Dh1,000 fine, 16 black points.



19. Failure to leave safe distance when driving behind other vehicles – Dh400 fine, 4 black points.



20. Entering the road without ensuring a clear way – Dh400 fine, 4 black points.

21. Non-compliance of vehicles drivers with the traffic signs and directions – Dh500 fine.



22. Putting signs on the road that may cause damage to it or may block the traffic - Dh500 fine.



23. Rubbernecking at the scenes of traffic accidents - Dh1,000 fine.



24. Failure to take the necessary road safety measures upon the vehicle breakdown – Dh500 fine.



25. In case the driver of a motorcycle fails to wear a helmet – Dh500 fine, 4 black points.

26. In case the passenger on a motorcycle fails to wear a helmet – Dh500 fine.



27. Failure to use indicators when changing the vehicle’s direction or making turns – Dh400 fine.



28. Failing to abide by lane discipline – Dh400 fine.



29. Using a leisure bike with three or more wheels on the road - Dh3,000 fine, car to be impounded for 90 days.



30. Disturbing traffic in any way not set forth in this schedule – Dh500.