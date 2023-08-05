Dubai: When driving in the UAE, not only is it important to keep in mind the Federal Traffic Law and all the rules you need to follow , but you also need to be aware of any laws that might be in place within the emirate that you are driving in.

Last month, new amendments to the traffic law came into effect in the emirate of Dubai, following a decree that was issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The new traffic rules, as laid out in Decree No. 30 of 2023, introduced stricter penalties related to traffic violations and the impoundment of vehicles.

Similarly, in Abu Dhabi, Law No. 5 for 2020 on impoundment of vehicles in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, stipulates that serious traffic violations – like driving in a way that endangers lives – will lead to the impoundment.

If you commit any of the traffic violations listed below, not only do you face a financial penalty (fine) but your vehicle will also be impounded. In order to release the vehicle, you need to pay an amount of Dh50,000.

New Dubai traffic law

1. Riding recreational motorcycles on paved roads.

What is a recreational motorcycle? The Executive Council Resolution No. (18) of 2017 on licensing and regulating the use of recreational motorcycles in the Emirate of Dubai, defines a recreational bike as, “A vehicle equipped with internal combustion engines, with two wheels or more, designed for use in rugged sandy, muddy and rocky terrain, for recreational purposes.”

Recreational vehicles like quad bikes and dirt bikes are used off road, for recreational purposes, and driving one on a paved road will lead to its impoundment. According to Decree No. 30 of 2023, to release the vehicle a fine of Dh50,000 needs to be paid.

Amount to be paid for release of vehicle: Dh50,000

2. Driving a vehicle recklessly or in a manner that poses a threat to life, property, or traffic safety in the emirate.



Amount to be paid for release of vehicle: Dh50,000

3. Jumping a red light.



Amount to be paid for release of vehicle: Dh50,000

4. Driving a vehicle with a fake, forged or obscured number plate, or using it in a manner inconsistent with the legislation in force in the emirate.



Amount to be paid for release of vehicle: Dh50,000

5. Intentionally hitting a police vehicle or willfully causing damage to it.



Amount to be paid for release of vehicle: Dh50,000

6. Driving a vehicle by a person under the age of 18 years.



Amount to be paid for release of vehicle: Dh50,000

Abu Dhabi traffic law

The following traffic violations are part of Law No. 5 for 2020 on impoundment of vehicles in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

1. Jumping a red light

As per law No.5 of 2020, motorists who jump red lights will face a fine of Dh1,000, 12 traffic black points, and the impoundment of their vehicle for 30 days. Their driver’s licence will also be suspended for six months.

Amount to be paid for release of vehicle: Dh50,000

2. Dangerous or reckless driving

The Federal Traffic Law’s penalties, listed out in Ministerial Resolution No. 178 of 2017 regarding traffic control rules, stipulate that reckless driving will incur a fine of Dh2,000, 23 black points and impounding of the vehicle for a period of 60 days. As per Abu Dhabi’s Law No. 5 of 2020, you will have to pay an amount of Dh50,000 to release the impounded vehicle.

Amount to be paid for release of vehicle: Dh50,000

3. Driving a vehicle with an obscured, concealed or distorted licence plate.



Amount to be paid for release of vehicle: Dh50,000

4. Participating in unauthorised road racing



Amount to be paid for release of vehicle: Dh50,000