Dubai: New amendments to the traffic law have come into effect in the emirate of Dubai from today – July 6, following a decree that was issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The new traffic rules, as laid out in Decree No. 30 of 2023, introduce stricter penalties related to traffic violations and the impoundment of vehicles.

Here are all the new rules that will come into effect from today in Dubai.

When a car can be impounded

Articles 2 and 3 of the new decree provide instances when a car can be seized by the police, while Articles 4 and 5 provide the penalties that will be imposed if a motorist commits any of the listed violations.

As per the Articles, these are the offences that can lead to the seizure of a vehicle by the police and the amount you need to pay for the release of the vehicle:

1. Participation in road races without prior permission from the police.

Amount to be paid for release of vehicle: Dh100,000



2. Riding recreational motorcycles on paved roads.

Amount to be paid for release of vehicle: Dh50,000



3. Making substantial changes to the vehicle in a way that results in an increase in its speed, or making noise or noise while operating or driving.

Amount to be paid for release of vehicle: Dh10,000



4. If the amount of traffic fines imposed on the vehicle exceed Dh6,000.

As per Article 4 (b) of the decree, the impounded vehicle shall be released according to the case, after its owner has paid the traffic fines imposed on him/her.



5. Driving a vehicle recklessly or in a manner that poses a threat to life, property, or traffic safety in the emirate.

Amount to be paid for release of vehicle: Dh50,000



6. Running away from a police officer.

Amount to be paid for release of vehicle: Dh10,000



7. Jumping a red light.

Amount to be paid for release of vehicle: Dh50,000



8. Driving the vehicle on the road without a number plate.

Amount to be paid for release of vehicle: Dh10,000



9. Vehicles, whose drivers gather to watch races or get involved in chaos and road races for showing off.

Amount to be paid for release of vehicle: Dh10,000



10. Excessive tinting of the vehicle’s glass beyond the permissible limit, or the tinting of the vehicle’s windshield without a permit.

Amount to be paid for release of vehicle: Dh10,000

What is the permissible tint of car windows According to the UAE Traffic Law, drivers are allowed to use a 50 per cent tint on their car windows. However, taxis and trucks are not allowed to tint their windows.

11. Driving a vehicle with a fake, forged or obscured number plate, or using it in a manner inconsistent with the legislation in force in the emirate.

Amount to be paid for release of vehicle: Dh50,000



12. Intentionally hitting a police vehicle or willfully causing damage to it.

Amount to be paid for release of vehicle: Dh50,000



13. Driving a vehicle by a person under the age of 18 eighteen years.

Amount to be paid for release of vehicle: Dh50,000

Note: The impoundment period of a vehicle will be doubled in case the vehicle is impounded again within one year from the occurrence of the same offence for which the vehicle was previously impounded, provided that the impoundment period does not exceed 90 days and the release amount does not exceed Dh200,000.

Other instances

1. Apart from the violations listed above, Article 3 of the decree also states that the vehicle may be administratively seized by the police in cases approved by it in this regard and the maximum impounding period in each case is determined upon a decision issued by the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, in coordination with the relevant authorities, provided that the decision is published in the Dubai Government’s official gazette. The impounded vehicle can be released after paying all fines due on the vehicle according to the traffic file, rectification of the violation or removal of its causes and any other conditions determined by Dubai Police.

If a vehicle impounded under the provisions of Article 3 is impounded again within a year of the previous violation, the period of impoundment shall be doubled, provided it does not exceed 90 days.

2. The decree also states that the vehicle can be impounded in accordance with the provisions of the UAE Traffic Law, in cases not stipulated in this decree.

For example, Ministerial Resolution No. (178) of 2017, also mentions the penalty of a vehicle being impounded for violations like going over the speed limit by more than 60km/h or driving with expired tyres. According to the new decree, if the vehicle is impounded under any of the provisions mentioned in Ministerial Resolution No. (178) of 2017 and not stipulated in the new decree, the car owner can get the vehicle released after paying an amount of Dh100 for a light vehicle for each day of the prescribed seizure period or the remaining period thereof. In case of a heavy vehicle, the amount per day is Dh200.

Not collecting your vehicle after the impound period is over

Additionally, the decree states that if the person whose vehicle has been impounded does not collect it at the end of the impoundment period, he or she will be obligated to pay an amount of Dh50 for every day after the end of the impound period.

Additional measures