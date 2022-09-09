Dubai: If you are planning to tint your windows or modify some of the features in your car, you need to make sure they are within the parameters of the UAE’s traffic law.

As per UAE’s traffic law, Ministerial Resolution No. (178) for the year 2017 on Rules and Procedures of Traffic Control, driving with a broken rear light or making changes to your car without prior permission, will not only lead to a fine and black points, but also vehicle impoundment in some cases.

So, if you are taking your car to the garage soon to probably make some updates to an outdated vehicle or you plan on changing the shade of your car, here are some fines you should be aware of.

1. Illegal tinting

Motorists that have exceeded the permitted percentage for tinting car windows, or have tinted an ‘unpermitted’ vehicle (taxis and trucks), will face a Dh1,500 fine.

According to the UAE Traffic Law, drivers are allowed to use a 50 per cent tint on their car windows. However, taxis and trucks are not allowed to tint their windows.

2. Modifying the vehicle’s engine

3. Not examining the vehicle after making changes

As per the UAE traffic law, a Dh400 fine will be incurred by motorists, who do not go through an examination or inspection after making adjustments to their vehicle.

4. Illegally changing the colour of your vehicle

If you are planning to change the colour of your vehicle, you will need permission from the police authority in your Emirate. If your car’s colour was previously white and you changed the shade to a vibrant red colour without a No Objection Certificate from the police authorities, you will face a Dh800 fine. The original colour of the car is clearly stated on vehicle’s registration card details. If you have not updated your vehicle’s registration card after changing the colour, the previous colour will be stated.