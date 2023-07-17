1 of 7
Dubai: The Deira Clocktower roundabout, an iconic landmark, is undergoing a significant renovation led by the Dubai Municipality to restore its former glory.
Image Credit: @DXBMediaOffice/Twitter
2 of 7
The project involves renovation of the roundabout to improve its aesthetic appeal by integrating hard floors with greenery and multicolored lighting along with upgrading the design of the water fountain.
Image Credit: @DXBMediaOffice/Twitter
3 of 7
The project reflects the Municipality’s commitment to utilise its full potential to support sustainable urban development that meets Dubai’s futuristic urban and economic development goals and plans.
Image Credit: @DXBMediaOffice
4 of 7
The project comes in line with Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, which outlines a detailed strategy for sustainable urban development in the Emirate of Dubai with a focus on boosting the quality of life and happiness of people, as well as reinforcing the Emirate’s global competitiveness.
Image Credit: @DXBMediaOffice/Twitter
5 of 7
The Deira Clocktower roundabout is a significant historical and architectural landmark and is one of the most stunning clock towers across the globe.
Image Credit: @DXBMediaOffice/Twitter
6 of 7
The clocktower, which was built in 1963, holds a significant position in history as it was the first land passage between Deira and Bur Dubai, and is located at the intersection of Umm Hurair Street and Al Maktoum Street, one of the most important crossroads in Dubai.
Image Credit: @DXBMediaOffice/Twitter
7 of 7
Before the construction of the Dubai-Abu Dhabi Road, it served as the initial point of junction for the main highways heading to Dubai.
Image Credit: @DXBMediaOffice/Twitter