Dubai: Fleeing the scene of a traffic accident, which has resulted in injuries to people is a serious offence and carries severe penalties including monetary fines and/or imprisonment.
The UAE’s Public Prosecution raised awareness about the Federal Traffic Law and what it stipulates as punishment for fleeing the scene of an accident.
In a post on its social media channels on October 8, the Public Prosecution stated that not stopping at the scene of a traffic accident that has resulted in injuries to individuals is considered a crime punishable by a fine of not less than Dh20,000 and imprisonment, or one of these two punishments.
This is according to Article 49, Paragraph 5 of Federal Law No. 21 of 1995 concerning Traffic and its amendments.
What should you do when you are involved in a car accident?
Call the police on 999 (from anywhere in the UAE). Inform them about the accident, mention your location and wait for their instructions. Remember, no traffic incident in the UAE can go unreported.
If you or anybody involved in the accident sustains injuries, it is best to leave all vehicles exactly where they are and wait for an ambulance to arrive.
If it is a minor accident and no one is hurt, you can move your car to the shoulder lane to avoid blocking traffic. You should wait for the police at a minimum distance of 15 metres away from your car.
