Dubai: On September 5, 2023, Daniel Roberts, a 19-year-old college student, went missing from his flat in Mirdif, Dubai, and hasn't been seen since. To uncover this mystery Dubai Police needs your help.

This is the fake scenario created by Dubai Police for their 'Crime Scene Game’ initiative being held at City Centre Mirdif, until Monday, October 9, from 10am to 10pm.

The game is being organised by Dubai Police’s General Department of Forensic Science and Criminology and the Scholars Council, and it aims to educate people about police work and highlight how scientific evidence is used in criminal investigations.

“We are here to inform people what crime scene officers undergo and to understand the types of evidence that is available in an active crime scene, and how analysing it can change the scenario of the case. This will give people a peek into what officers go through,” First Lieutenant Mohammed Al Rahma from Dubai Police told Gulf News.

We are here to inform people what crime scene officers undergo and to understand the types of evidence that is available in an active crime scene, and how analysing it can change the scenario of the case. This will give people a peek into what officers go through. - First Lieutenant Mohammed Al Rahma from Dubai Police

A race against time

To crack this missing person case, participants have only five minutes to unravel the mystery behind Roberts' disappearance and piece together evidence found in his apartment, which is a mock set-up by Dubai Police officers.

How to participate

Participating in the game is free of charge and all you need to do is register your details. The ‘Crime Scene Game’ is being held at the Dubai Police stall located in Central Galleria at Mirdiff City Centre.

To take part in the game, you first need to scan the Quick Response (QR) code in front of the stand. You will then be led to an online registration form where you will have to enter your name, email address, mobile number and team name.

You will then be assigned a queue number and wait until your number is called out. In the meantime, a Dubai Police employee or officer will give you a detailed background of the case and the rules of the game.

When you enter the room, you will be provided with a checklist and yellow cones. You have to mark evidence with the cones and categorise the evidence.

Once the time is up, a Dubai Police officer will go through your checklist, and tell you how much you scored. The officer will also explain where you went wrong with the investigation and how forensic science is used to categorise evidence.

Rachelle Gonzales, a Filipina expatriate, who participated in the game, said: “The Crime Scene Game was both fun and challenging as well as informative. This initiative of the Dubai Police helps residents be aware of how important their job is in ensuring the safety of the people."

This initiative of the Dubai Police helps residents be aware of how important their job is in ensuring the safety of the people. - Rachelle Gonzales, a Filipina expatriate, who participated in the game

Rules of the Crime Scene Game: • Arrive on time to guarantee your spot.

• Once you enter the crime scene, you will have five minutes to find and categorise the evidence correctly.

• Place the yellow numbering cones to identify the location of the evidence.

• Your final score will depend on the amount of time you take to find all the evidence so make sure to be quick and precise.

A free gift bag and certificate