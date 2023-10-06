Public participation

Captain Abdullah Al Bastaki, a member of the Scholars Council at Dubai Police and an expert in Biology and DNA within the General Department of Forensic Science and Criminology, extolled the initiative’s remarkable success since its inception in 2018.

He painted a vivid picture of the overwhelming enthusiasm and active involvement it has generated among the public across various shopping centers.

At the heart of this immersive experience lies the thrilling crime scene game, where participants are thrust into the role of detectives.

Armed with scientific evidence, they engage in a race against time, piecing together clues to unravel complex mysteries and expose the elusive perpetrators lurking in the shadows.

Capt. Al Bastaki emphasised that this game is not for the faint-hearted; it tests the mettle of participants’ professional thinking, assessing their ability to connect the dots and deduce the identity of the culprits who’ve committed nefarious acts.

Timings For eager participants, the doors to this enigmatic world open on weekends, beckoning thrill-seekers to indulge in their detective fantasies. The action unfolds on Saturdays and Sundays, from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm, at the Central Galleria.

“The ‘Crime Scene Game’ aims to engage various segments of society, especially the youth, to educate them about police work and familiarize them with the roles of police officers in maintaining safety and security. It also highlights the scientific fields utilized in crime investigation and emphasizes the significance of professional thinking in utilizing different branches of forensic science to ensure safety and security”, Capt. Al Bastaki added.

He pointed out that the Security Inspection Department (K9 Unit) at the General Department of Protective Security and Emergency will provide visitors with detailed explanations about the role of police dogs in security inspections and their contribution to maintaining safety and security by detecting potential threats, performing inspection duties, uncovering drugs and prohibited substances, as well as conducting search and rescue operations for missing individuals and belongings.

Adding another layer of intrigue, the Security Inspection Department (K9 Unit) at the General Department of Protective Security and Emergency will provide visitors with in-depth insights into the remarkable world of police dogs.

These furry heroes contribute significantly to upholding safety and security by detecting potential threats, executing inspection duties, unveiling illicit substances, and orchestrating search and rescue missions with unwavering loyalty and precision.