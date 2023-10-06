Dubai: Want to stay fit but just can’t find the motivation to make the change? Very soon, you will be able to access free workouts and fitness classes for a whole month with the rest of Dubai.

The dates for the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) have been announced for this year, and for one month various parts of the city will offer group exercises and events in which you can participate to switch to a more active lifestyle.

Here are all the details.

What is the Dubai Fitness Challenge?

The Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) is a month-long, city-wide initiative that challenges residents and visitors to commit to 30 minutes of physical activity daily for 30 days (30X30).

The initiative was launched by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, in 2017.

The entire city transforms into an open-air gym with free workouts, tournaments, classes and other exciting activities.

When does the Dubai Fitness Challenge take place?

The seventh edition of the Dubai Fitness Challenge will take place from October 28 to November 26, at various locations across the city.

Dubai Run

Dubai Run is the world's largest fun run and one of the most popular Dubai Fitness Challenge events. It will be held on November 26.

You can choose between two routes – 5km or 10km, both starting near the Museum of the Future. The 5km route is a flat course, suitable for all ages and abilities, passing by Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera and the Burj Khalifa before concluding near Dubai Mall.

The more challenging 10km route starts near Museum of the Future, then loops along Sheik Zayed Road and finishes near Dubai World Trade Centre.

Dubai Ride

The Dubai Ride is the city’s biggest cycling event and will be held on November 12.

Dubai Ride has two cycling routes suitable for riders of all skill levels. The first route is a leisurely 4km family friendly route through Downtown Dubai. The second route is a 12km ride along Sheikh Zayed Road, which temporarily closes to cars exclusively for Dubai Ride participants.

Free fitness classes

Every year, Dubai Fitness Challenge features three fitness villages, which include:

1. DP World Kite Beach Fitness Village

Timings:



• Monday to Friday: 3pm to 10pm

• Saturday and Sunday: 7am to 10pm

2. RTA Mushrif Park Cycle Centre

Timings:



• Monday to Friday: 7am to 8am and 4pm to 8.30pm

• Saturday and Sunday: 7am to 10am and 4pm to 10pm

3. Run and Ride Central presented by Meraas

Timings:



• Monday to Friday: 2pm to 10pm

• Saturday and Sunday: 10am to 10pm

These fitness villages provide easy access to fitness classes and will contain 600 free fitness sessions and many activities through a month-long schedule.