Dubai: UAE residents can get free screenings for breast cancer during October, which is the Breast Cancer Awareness month.

Health authorities across the UAE have announced different campaigns, which can benefit women who wish to be screened for breast cancer. For example, UAE-based non-profit organisation Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP) with the support of the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP), has launched the Pink Caravan campaign, encouraging early detection of breast cancer. Similarly, Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) is also offering free screenings and some government hospitals and health centres under Emirates Health Services are also offering mammograms and free screenings.

Here is all you need to know.

Pink Caravan – Sharjah, Dubai, Ajman Abu Dhabi

The Pink Caravan Mobile Medical Clinic and the Minivan clinic will deliver free clinical breast examinations and mammogram screenings at different locations in Sharjah, Dubai, Ajman and Abu Dhabi.

Free mammograms for women aged 40 and older

To undergo the mammogram, women should not be pregnant, breastfeeding or experiencing any symptoms of breast cancer, since the clinic offers routine screenings, not diagnostic check-ups.

Also, individuals should not have had a mammogram for at least two years. The mammogram screenings are limited in number and will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

What are the symptoms of breast cancer? According to FOCP, some of the symptoms of breast cancer are:

• Suspicious lump

• Change in breast shape or size

• Retraction of the nipple

• Change in colour or texture of the skin

• Discharge especially bloody secretions from the nipple

• Continuous pain in the breast in one place

Free clinical breast examinations for women above 20 years old

Additionally, the Pink Caravan MiniVan Clinic will provide clinical breast examinations to all women aged 20 years and above, including those who are not UAE residents.

Pink Caravan schedule

Here is the schedule for ‘Pink October’:

October 19 – MiniVan Clinic

• Location: Shangri La Hotel in Dubai

• Timings: 4pm to 6pm

October 27 and 28 - Mobile Clinic and MiniVan

• Location: Global Village, Dubai

• Timings: 5pm to 10pm

October 28 - MiniVan Clinic

• Location: Al Habtoor Polo Club, Dubai

• Timings: 2pm o 6pm

October 29 - Mobile Clinic

• Location: Kite Beach in Dubai

• Timings: 4pm to 10pm

October 30 - Mobile Clinic

• Location: City Walk

• Timings: 4pm to 10pm

Free mammogram screening in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain

The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) has launched a free mammogram screening at all of their Abu Dhabi and Al Ain healthcare centres. According to SEHA’s call centre – 80050 – mammograms will be free for women between the ages of 40 and 60.

To schedule a mammogram, you can book an appointment through:

• SEHA call centre - 80050

• WhatsApp - +97124102200

• SEHA mobile application, which is available for Apple and Android devices.

Breast cancer screening from EHS – Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah

Emirates Health Services (EHS), which operates and manages government-owned hospitals, clinics and health centres in Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain and Fujairah.

Who can get the free screening? To be eligible for a free screening service to detect breast cancer, you must:

1. Be 40 years old or older.

2. Should not have received a mammogram in the past two years.

3. Have stopped breast feeding at least six months prior.

To get a free breast cancer screenings, you can visit the following health centres or hospitals managed by EHS:

Dubai

• Al Muhaisnah Health Centre

Sharjah

• Family Promotion Health Centre

• Al Qassimi Hospital

Ajman

• Al Hamidiya Health Centre

Fujairah

• Fujairah Hospital

• Dhadna Health Centre

• Al Faseel Health Centre