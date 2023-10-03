4 steps to follow

According to the post by TDRA, these are the steps you should follow:

1. Send an email to the WhatsApp’s technical support at support@whatsapp.com and mention the following text: “Lost/Stolen: Please deactivate my account”. Provide your phone number in the following format: +9715xxxxxxxx.

2. Try to remove and reinstall WhatsApp at different times of the day.

3. Retry reinstalling WhatsApp every day.

4. Inform relatives and friends about the hacking and urge them not to respond to any messages coming from your number on WhatsApp.

How to protect your WhatsApp account?

On its official online help centre – faq.whatsapp.com, WhatsApp has also shared simple steps that you can follow as proactive measures to protect your account from being hacked. These are:

1. Never share the six-digit registration code you received via SMS with others.

2. Enable two-step verification by tapping on Settings, then Account, then two-step verification. Create a six-digit PIN code which you can use.

3. Allow only your contacts to see your profile photo. This is one way to protect your data, according to Whtsapp. To enable this security feature, tap on ‘Settings’ and go to the ‘Privacy’ section. You will see the option for Profile photo, which may be set to ‘everyone’. Click on the option and select ‘My contacts’ or customise who can and cannot view your profile photo.

Image Credit: Screenshot/Gulf News