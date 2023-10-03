Dubai: If your home garden is in need of regular pruning, you may have considered hiring an independent gardener or landscaper. However, Dubai Police posted on X, formerly Twitter, that residents should follow certain precautions when hiring gardeners, to ensure their safety and peace of mind.
Four rules to follow
1. Hire licensed gardeners.
2. Safely store keys with trusted family members.
3. Secure valuables in a designated area.
4. Install surveillance cameras for enhanced home security.
While independent gardeners might be cheap, you should hire licensed gardeners who are contracted by a home services or landscaping company. You can hire a licensed gardener by either directly contacting a home services company in the UAE, or checking out delivery apps on your phone, which may also have the option for home services like house cleaning or gardening.
Earlier this year, Dubai Police stated that 90 per cent of home thefts happen due to hiring illegal domestic workers and urged residents to always hire licensed workers and install security cameras to ensure their safety.
Dubai Police also has a free ‘home security’ service for residents who live in villas, which they can use when they are on vacation. To know more about this service, click here.