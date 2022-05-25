Dubai: Thinking of going on a vacation abroad? If you are, you may be worried about leaving your home unattended.

If you don’t have anyone to check in on your house while you are on holiday, Dubai Police has as a home security service, which is available to residents of villas. The ‘home security’ service allows villa residents to sign up and have patrol cars keep an eye on their home, when they are patrolling the neighbourhood.

You can apply for the service through the Dubai Police mobile application or their official website - www.dubaipolice.gov.ae. The service is free of cost.

How to sign up for Dubai Police’s free home security service

Here is how you can register for Dubai Police’s home security service through the app:

1. Open the Dubai Police app

Firstly, download the ‘Dubai Police’ application, which is available for both Android and Apple devices. Once you have opened the app, go to the services tab and scroll down to the last category titled, ‘Community Services’ and tap on ‘Home Security’.

2. Fill in the Home Security application

Before you can access the registration form, you will be presented with a list of instructions from Dubai Police. These instructions are basically a checklist to make sure you have taken all the necessary precautions:

• You must live in a villa or house to apply for the service.

• Secure all entrances and windows of your residence.

• Secure the wardrobes and other valuable items.

• Deposit your money and valuables in a bank safe box.

• Do not leave the keys in your vehicle.

• Inform one of your relatives or friends to check on your house while you are away.

• Make sure water taps or electricity switches are off.

• Submit the details of your residence at the nearest police station.

• Make sure the indoor and outdoor cameras are working.

You would be required to check each box, indicating that you have taken the precautionary measures.

3. Provide your personal details

Next, fill in your contact details:

• Emirates ID

• Mobile number

• Email

4. Add in your address:

You can enter your Makani number or use Apple/Google Maps to find the address. You would also need to enter the following details:

• Location

• Address

• Street number

• Villa number

5. Provide your travel details

After that, add in your travel details:

• Date of departure

• Date of arrival

6. Provide your emergency contact details

You would then be required to provide details of the individual who can be contacted in case of an emergency, including their full name, mobile number and landline number.

Once you have filled in your details, tap on ‘Submit’ and you will able to view a summary of the details you filled in the application. You will receive a transaction number via SMS and email to follow-up on the request.