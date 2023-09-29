Dubai: From October 1, the bus service from Oman to UAE, which is offered by Oman’s national public transport service, Mwasalat, will be resumed, according to an announcement made by them on Monday, September 25.

The Route 202 bus will travel from Muscat, Oman to Abu Dhabi via Al Ain with various stops in between. The bus will also depart from Abu Dhabi Central Bus Station, on the same route back to Muscat, Oman.

So, if you are an Abu Dhabi resident and wish to travel to Oman, here is all you need to know about the upcoming bus service and how you can book tickets.

Note: If you are a UAE resident living in other emirates, you can also travel to Oman by bus, as there are transport companies that offer different travel options. To know more, read our detailed guide here.

What is the bus route?

The bus starts from Muscat and then travels to Al Buraimi in Oman, entering Al Ain and then ending its journey in Abu Dhabi City. Here are all the stops on this route:



- Mwasalat Bus Station, Burj Al Sahwa

- Al Azaiba Mwasalat Bus Station

- Muscat International Airport

- Muscat International Airport – Old Terminal

- Mwasalat Bus Station Burj Al Sahwa

- Al Khoudh Bridge

- Mwasalat Bus Station, Al Mabilah

- Wadi Al Jizi

- Barka Bridge

- Barka, Al Somhan

- Barka, Sallaha

- Al Rumais

- Al Nassim Garden

- Mabelah North

- A Siya

- Wadi Al Jizi - Hospital

- Wadi Al Jizi - Check post

- Wadi Al Jizi - Al Hamadhaih Bridge

- Wadi Saa

- Al Buraimi Hospital

- Al Buraimi

- Al Ain Central Bus Station

- Abu Dhabi Bus Station

Two stops in Abu Dhabi There are two stops that the bus makes in the UAE, in Abu Dhabi City and Al Ain:



Abu Dhabi Central Bus Station – Located on Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum Street in Al Wahdah, Zone 1.

Al Ain Central Bus Station - Located on Al Wifadah Street in Central District.



Cost

- OMR 11.5 (Dh109.70) for a one-way trip

- OMR 22 (Dh209.88) for a round trip



Children under the age of two can travel for free, but no seats will be reserved for them.

How long does the trip take?

According to the Mwasalat website, it takes approximately nine hours to travel from Abu Dhabi to Muscat, which includes a 45-minute to one-hour break in between.

Bus timings

From Muscat, the bus will depart at 6.30am and reach Abu Dhabi at 3.40pm.

From Abu Dhabi the bus will depart at 10.45am and reach Muscat at 8.35pm.

Luggage allowance

23kg - luggage

7kg - hand luggage

Required documents

While booking the tickets online, you will first be asked to enter your nationality. If you are a citizen of one the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, you must provide a copy of your country’s ID. For other nationalities, you must provide the following documents:

- Emirates ID copy for UAE expatriates.

- Oman visa copy.

How to book the tickets

1. Visit the Mwasalat website - mwasalat.om and on the homepage under ‘Intercity Booking’, enter trip details.

2. Select either ‘Single Trip’ or ‘Return Trip’, enter the number of adult passengers and children travelling with you.

3. Click ‘Search’.

4. Next, click on ‘Select’ button, and select your boarding and drop off point.

5. Click on ‘Continue’.

6. Next, you can sign in to your existing Mwasalat account, or continue as a guest user on the website. If you want to create an account, you must click on ‘Sign Up’ and enter your email address, full name, mobile number and create a password.

To continue as a guest user, enter your email address, mobile number, and captcha code. Tap on ‘Continue as guest’ and enter the One-Time Password (OTP) sent to your registered email address.

7. Upload the required documents and tick the box stating ‘I acknowledge that I hold a Visa/Residency in Abu Dhabi’ – this is mandatory.

8. Click on ‘Book Now’.

9. Pay for the bus fare with your credit or debit card. Once that is done, you will get a notification confirming your tickets, and you will also receive a digital version of the ticket on your email.