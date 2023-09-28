Dubai: On the public holiday marking the birthday of Prophet Mohammed [PBUH], local public transport and municipal authorities have announced free parking and extended the operating hours for public transport services.

Abu Dhabi

Free Parking:

From Friday, September 29, until 7.59am on Saturday, September 30, Mawaqif surface parking spaces will be free of charge in the emirate, according to an announcement made by Abu Dhabi’s public transport authority – Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) on Wednesday, September 27.

Parking spaces in Mussafah Industrial area M18 will be free of charge during the holiday.

No Darb toll:

ITC also stated that the Darb toll gate system will be free of charge during the holiday. The toll gate will resume its charges on Saturday, September 30.

Public transportation:

According to ITC, public buses will follow the regular schedule throughout the weekend and official holiday.

If you want to find the timetable for your bus route, you can download the ‘Darbi’ app, which is the emirate’s official app for public transportation, and is available for Apple and Android devices.

Alternatively, you can also visit the official ITC website – itc.gov.ae and click on ‘Public Buses’ on the homepage. Then, scroll down to download the bus schedule by clicking on ‘Bus timetable’.

Customer Happiness Centres:

ITC’s customer service centres will remain closed throughout the public holiday and will resume work on Monday, October 2.

However, customers can contact ITC customer service through the following channels:

- The ‘Darb’ app for Abu Dhabi’s toll gate

- The ‘Darbi’ app, which is the emirate’s official public transportation app

- ITC call centre – 800850

- Abu Dhabi Taxi Services call centre – 600535353

- TAMM platform - www.tamm.abudhabi , which is Abu Dhabi’s official online government services platform.

Dubai

Free Parking:

All public parking will be free on Friday, September 29, and paid parking will be reactivated on Saturday, September 30, according to an announcement by Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Thursday, September 28.



This excludes multi-level parking terminals

Dubai Metro:

The Dubai Metro will be running on both the Red and Green lines from 5am to 1am (of the following day).

Dubai Tram:

Dubai Tram will operate from 6am to 1am (of the following day).

Public buses:

The timings of the Dubai Bus service on Friday, September 29, will be from 5am to 12.30am (of the following day). All Metro link bus services will be synchronised with the Metro timetables.

Inter-city bus routes:

The inter-city bus routes that will be operating are:



• E16 - from Al Sabkha to Hatta

• E100 - from Al Ghubaiba to Abu Dhabi

• E101 - from Ibn Battuta to Abu Dhabi

• E102 - from Al Jaffiliya to Mussafah Community

• E201 - from Al Ghubaiba To Al Ain

• E303 - from the Union Station to Al Jubail in Sharjah

• E306 - from Al Ghubaiba to Al Jubail in Sharjah

• E307 - from City Centre Deira to Al Jubail in Sharjah

• E307A - from Abu Hail to Al Jubail in Sharjah

• E315 - from Etisalat Station to Muwaileh in Sharjah

• E400 - from the Union Station to Ajman

• E411 - from the Etisalat Station to Ajman

• E700 - from the Union Station to Fujairah.

Sharjah

Free Parking:

From today, Thursday, September 28, most public parking spaces across the city are free, according to an announcement made by the Sharjah City Municipality on Wednesday, September 27.

Some parking zones are paid

According to Sharjah City Municipality, this excludes spaces in zones subject to the paid parking system during weekends and official holidays.