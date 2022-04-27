Dubai: Driving dangerously in Abu Dhabi will not just lead to hefty fines for the traffic violation, you may also have to pay up to Dh50,000 additionally to have your car released from impoundment.

If not, you risk losing your car to a public auction after three months .

Abu Dhabi’s Law No. 5 of 2020 for the impoundment of vehicles stipulates stiff penalties for motorists who commit traffic violations that may endanger their lives, or the lives of other road users.

So if you are an Abu Dhabi resident or visiting the Emirate, it is important to be aware of the rules and regulations concerning vehicle impoundment.

Causes for vehicle impoundment in Abu Dhabi

These are the violations that can lead to a vehicle being impounded in Abu Dhabi, and the fine for releasing it, according to Law No. 5 of 2020:

1. Damaging or colliding with a police vehicle.

Fine: Dh50,000, in addition to expenses for the damage inflicted.

2. Participating in unauthorised road racing

Fine: Dh50,000

3. Driving a vehicle without a valid number plate (plate numbers not compliant with legal specifications)

Fine: Dh50,000

4. Causing an accident due to excessive speeding, sudden deviation, not leaving a safe distance or not allowing pedestrians to cross.

Fine: Dh5,000

5. Allowing children below the age of 10 to sit in the front seat of a vehicle

Fine: Dh5,000

6. Total traffic fines exceeding Dh7,000

In this case, fines should be settled in full.

How to release the vehicle

In the instances listed above, as per Law No. 5 of 2020, the vehicle can only be released from impound after the fine has been paid. If the fines are not paid within a period of three months, Abu Dhabi police will auction the car. The fines listed above are only for the release of the vehicle from impoundment. Additional fines may apply for the violation, as per the UAE Federal Traffic Law. Read more here.

Other reasons for vehicle impoundment

Vehicles may also be impounded in Abu Dhabi for reasons listed in Ministerial Resolution No. 178 of 2017, which are as follows:

1. Jumping a red light

Fine: Dh50,000, the driver’s licence will be confiscated for six months.

Vehicle impoundment period: 30 days

2. Making unauthorised changes to chassis or engine of vehicle

Fine: Dh10,000

Vehicle impoundment period: 30 days

3. Exceeding the stated speed limit of a lane by more than 60 km/hour

Fine: Dh5,000

Vehicle impoundment period: 15 days

4. Reckless and dangerous driving

Fine: Dh50,000.

Vehicle impoundment period: 60 days

How to release the vehicle