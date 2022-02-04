What are the traffic violations that carry a Dh400 fine?

1. Driving a vehicle below the minimum speed limit set for the road, if any.



2. Driving a vehicle with a single plate / Un-clarity of the vehicle plate.



3. Failure to leave a safe distance when driving behind other vehicles. This violation also incurs four traffic points.



4. Entering the road without ensuring a clear way. This violation also incurs four traffic points.



5. Failure to use signal light when changing the vehicle direction or making turns



6. Non-compliance with the compulsory traffic lane for light vehicles.



7. Not following the instructions of the traffic policeman. This violation also incurs four traffic points.



8. Driving with a driving licence issued by a foreign country, except in permitted cases.



9. Driving a vehicle with a driving licence other than the granted one.



10. Not carrying the vehicle registration card or not carrying the driving licence.



11. Stopping a vehicle in a way that exposes pedestrians to danger.



12. Stopping a vehicle in a way that blocks the pedestrian's movement.



13. Parking vehicles on pavements.



14. Driving on lanes designated for buses or taxis in other than the authorised situations.



15. Not giving priority to vehicles coming from behind or the left side of the road.



16. Using the horn or the vehicle radio at a disturbingly loud volume. This violation also incurs four traffic points. This violation also incurs four traffic points.



17. Driving the vehicle in residential areas or around the educational institutions or the hospitals in a way that endangers others. This violation also incurs four traffic points.



18. Allowing children under 10 years old or shorter than 145 cm to sit in the front seat of a vehicle.



19. Not fixing child seats for children under 4 years old in the vehicle



20. Not fastening the seat belt of the driver / Not fastening the seat belt for all the passengers. This violation also incurs four traffic points.



21. If the lights of the vehicle are not working. This violation also incurs six traffic points.



22. In case the changing lane light signs are not working, or the rear sign lights of the vehicle are not working. This violation also incurs two traffic points.



23. Using training vehicles in timings other than specified by licensing authority or in undesignated areas.