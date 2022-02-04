Dubai: Not adhering to mandatory traffic lanes will land you with a Dh400 fine, warned Abu Dhabi Police. On February 3, the Emirate’s police authority posted a video on their official social media channels - of motorists crossing the solid line lane markings and abruptly swerving from the left lane and taking an exit to the right. Abu Dhabi Police highlighted this video to inform drivers that not following mandatory lane markings can potentially lead to accidents and cause severe injuries.
According to Abu Dhabi Police, the fine for not following specific lanes is stipulated in UAE’s Federal Traffic Law – Article 86 of Ministerial Resolution No. (178) for 2017 on Rules and Procedures of Traffic Control.
The authority went on to state that Article 29 of the law imposes a stricter penalty in case of sudden swerving – Dh1,000 in fine and four black points.
What are the traffic violations that carry a Dh400 fine?
Not sticking to specific lanes is not the only traffic violation that will cost a Dh400 penalty. There are over 20 traffic violations that could catch motorists off guard with the same fine. If you want to avoid accumulating unnecessary fines, here is a list of other traffic violations that can get you a similar penalty and – in some cases – even black points:
1. Driving a vehicle below the minimum speed limit set for the road, if any.
2. Driving a vehicle with a single plate / Un-clarity of the vehicle plate.
3. Failure to leave a safe distance when driving behind other vehicles. This violation also incurs four traffic points.
4. Entering the road without ensuring a clear way. This violation also incurs four traffic points.
5. Failure to use signal light when changing the vehicle direction or making turns
6. Non-compliance with the compulsory traffic lane for light vehicles.
7. Not following the instructions of the traffic policeman. This violation also incurs four traffic points.
8. Driving with a driving licence issued by a foreign country, except in permitted cases.
9. Driving a vehicle with a driving licence other than the granted one.
10. Not carrying the vehicle registration card or not carrying the driving licence.
11. Stopping a vehicle in a way that exposes pedestrians to danger.
12. Stopping a vehicle in a way that blocks the pedestrian's movement.
13. Parking vehicles on pavements.
14. Driving on lanes designated for buses or taxis in other than the authorised situations.
15. Not giving priority to vehicles coming from behind or the left side of the road.
16. Using the horn or the vehicle radio at a disturbingly loud volume. This violation also incurs four traffic points. This violation also incurs four traffic points.
17. Driving the vehicle in residential areas or around the educational institutions or the hospitals in a way that endangers others. This violation also incurs four traffic points.
18. Allowing children under 10 years old or shorter than 145 cm to sit in the front seat of a vehicle.
19. Not fixing child seats for children under 4 years old in the vehicle
20. Not fastening the seat belt of the driver / Not fastening the seat belt for all the passengers. This violation also incurs four traffic points.
21. If the lights of the vehicle are not working. This violation also incurs six traffic points.
22. In case the changing lane light signs are not working, or the rear sign lights of the vehicle are not working. This violation also incurs two traffic points.
23. Using training vehicles in timings other than specified by licensing authority or in undesignated areas.
How to check and pay for traffic fines in the UAE
If you have a traffic fine or have raked up a few, there are different ways you can pay them. You can do it online through the official website and apps from Dubai Police, Abu Dhabi Police, Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority (RTA), etc., or you can go to a customer service centre or a police station. Read here for a complete guide on how you can pay traffic fines in the UAE.
How to reduce black points
If you have received a few black points, you can take remedial action by attending training courses organised by local police authorities. If you are a resident of Abu Dhabi, the Emirate’s police authority has a traffic points reduction programme for motorists. Find out how you can attend the classes, here.