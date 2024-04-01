More than just a lake, it is a strategic water reservoir

Image Credit: Supplied

Spanning over an area of 132,000 square metres, Al Hefaiyah Lake is one of Sharjah’s urban infrastructure development projects and aims to serve as a strategic water reservoir for the city. And guess what? The lake even has a 3.2km-long water conduit that brings water from the lowlands and surrounding mountains into it and drains precipitation.

In addition, three barriers and filters have been erected to minimise the entry of valley water into the lake and purify it of contaminants and sediment.

You can drive or walk around the lake

Image Credit: Supplied

A 3.17km dual-lane road surrounds the lake, so you can choose to drive around the lake or take in the scenery by foot.

Visit the Al Hefaiyah Rest House

Image Credit: Supplied

The Al Hefaiyah Lake project includes the Al Hefaiyah Rest House, which is spread over 500 square metres. It has a direct view of the lake and Kalba’s high mountains, with the Hanging Gardens and waterfalls on one side and an 8,500-square-metre play area and green space on the other.

Enjoy water sports

Image Credit: Supplied

When there, you can choose to explore the lake by renting a boat or choose other water sport activities as well.

Get on the mountain hiking trails

Image Credit: Supplied

Hikers can explore the 11.7km network of mountain trails, which include a variety of paths of varying lengths and difficulty levels.

Take the children to a shaded play area

Children, too, can have a great time at the 620-square-metre shaded play area near the lake, with a variety of activities.

Take some time out at the Al Hefaiyah Mosque

Image Credit: Supplied

The area also has a mosque with stunning Fatimid architecture, decorated with geometric and floral themes. The mosque can accommodate 495 worshippers and has a larger outdoor prayer area.

Where is it?

The lake is located on the Sharjah-Kalba Road – E102.

Whether you are coming from Dubai, Abu Dhabi, or Sharjah, you can easily connect on to E102 from any of the following highways – E11, E311 or E611.

- If you are on E11, simply take the exit for Maleha Road S112 when you pass the Sharjah City Centre to your right. This will take you on to E102.

- If you are on E311, take Exit 65 in either direction to get on to E102.

- If you are E611, take the exit towards E102 at the Sharjah Mosque Interchange.