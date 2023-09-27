Dubai: The deadline for signing up for the UAE’s Unemployment Insurance scheme is this week, and workers in the UAE now have the option to subscribe to the job loss insurance through SMS.

According to the official website of the Involuntary Loss of Employment (ILOE) scheme – iloe.ae, Etisalat by e& is the latest subscription channel along with BOTIM, a free VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) mobile app in the UAE.

Recently, ILOE also announced that free zone companies and semi-government organisations in the UAE with more than 15 workers can register on behalf of their employees under the 'non-registered companies in the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE)' category.

How to subscribe to ILOE via SMS

According to Etisalat by e&, if you have an Etisalat mobile line, you must send an SMS to the number ‘2120’ in the following format:



ID <space> Emirates ID number

According to Etisalat, the ILOE subscription amount will be deducted from your account balance or added to your bill, if you have a postpaid line.

Etisalat by e& users can now subscribe to the ILOE scheme via SMS.

Other ways to subscribe

Online

You can apply directly for the unemployment insurance scheme through the ILOE portal - www.iloe.ae and ILOE mobile application, available for both Apple and Android devices.

You can also subscribe to the job loss scheme through BOTIM, a free VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) mobile app in the UAE.

You can sign up for the scheme by clicking on the ‘ILOE’ icon on the app’s homepage.

Open the BOTIM app, and tap on the 'Explore' icon on the bottom of your mobile screen and select the 'ILOE' icon from the app's explore page.

Offline

There are also offline channels for subscribing to the scheme such as Al Ansari Exchange, where you can pay for the insurance policy using cash.

You also have the option to subscribe to the ILOE scheme through MBME Pay and uPay kiosk machines, which you can find around the UAE in public places like malls and government service centres. You can find a kiosk near you by searching for an ‘MBME Pay’ and ‘uPay’ kiosk on an online map application on your phone.

ILOE INSURANCE COST BREAKDOWN Category A:

Employees who are earning a basic salary of Dh16,000 or less.

Insurance cost: Dh5 per month (or Dh60 annually).

Monthly compensation: 60 per cent of your basic salary, up to Dh10,000.



Category B:

Employees who are earning a basic salary of Dh16,000 and above.

Insurance cost: Dh10 per month (or Dh120 annually).

Monthly compensation: 60 per cent of your basic salary, up to Dh20,000.

Fine for failing to subscribe

If you fail to subscribe to the scheme once the deadline has passed, a fine of Dh400 will be imposed.

Fine for missing instalments