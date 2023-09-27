Dubai: The deadline for signing up for the UAE’s Unemployment Insurance scheme is this week, and workers in the UAE now have the option to subscribe to the job loss insurance through SMS.
According to the official website of the Involuntary Loss of Employment (ILOE) scheme – iloe.ae, Etisalat by e& is the latest subscription channel along with BOTIM, a free VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) mobile app in the UAE.
How to subscribe to ILOE via SMS
According to Etisalat by e&, if you have an Etisalat mobile line, you must send an SMS to the number ‘2120’ in the following format:
ID <space> Emirates ID number
According to Etisalat, the ILOE subscription amount will be deducted from your account balance or added to your bill, if you have a postpaid line.
Other ways to subscribe
Online
You can apply directly for the unemployment insurance scheme through the ILOE portal - www.iloe.ae and ILOE mobile application, available for both Apple and Android devices.
You can also subscribe to the job loss scheme through BOTIM, a free VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) mobile app in the UAE.
You can sign up for the scheme by clicking on the ‘ILOE’ icon on the app’s homepage.
Offline
There are also offline channels for subscribing to the scheme such as Al Ansari Exchange, where you can pay for the insurance policy using cash.
You also have the option to subscribe to the ILOE scheme through MBME Pay and uPay kiosk machines, which you can find around the UAE in public places like malls and government service centres. You can find a kiosk near you by searching for an ‘MBME Pay’ and ‘uPay’ kiosk on an online map application on your phone.
Employees who are earning a basic salary of Dh16,000 or less.
Insurance cost: Dh5 per month (or Dh60 annually).
Monthly compensation: 60 per cent of your basic salary, up to Dh10,000.
Category B:
Employees who are earning a basic salary of Dh16,000 and above.
Insurance cost: Dh10 per month (or Dh120 annually).
Monthly compensation: 60 per cent of your basic salary, up to Dh20,000.
Fine for failing to subscribe
If you fail to subscribe to the scheme once the deadline has passed, a fine of Dh400 will be imposed.
Fine for missing instalments
If you fail to pay the insurance premiums according to the selected payment frequency, the insurance certificate will be canceled and a penalty of Dh200 will be imposed.