Visit Ras Al Khaimah: Here are 12 amazing reasons to head to this emirate now
Camping, adrenaline-jumping activities, culture, beaches; take your pick on what to do
Ras Al Khaimah is quickly becoming a tourism capital for the UAE with its scenic beauty and adventurous activities. Lace up those shoes and get your adventure on with a trip to Ras Al Khaimah, home to zip lines and an ancient city, to wildlife-visiting opportunities and more. Enjoy everything from archaeological sites and breath-taking natural vistas in RAK; from golden sand beaches, awe-inspiring terracotta dunes and a green belt of date palms to Jebel Jais, the highest mountain in the UAE.
Go for a drive up to Jebel Jais: Fasten your seat belt and go through the mountain to discover the landscape. The primary tourist attraction in the emirate, Jebel Jais (Jais Mountain) is one of the best spots to visit in the UAE for adventure enthusiasts. Many people just do a day trip for a drive up to the mountain, to watch the sunrise or the sunset, and then head back down after enjoying the views and the beautiful weather. There are several viewing areas where you can park and set up camp.
If you’re headed up Jebel Jais, then you must visit the Jebel Jais viewing deck. The deck has seven spots with 12 powerful binoculars that will enable you to enjoy the incredible views from a spot just shy of the peak. Visitors can enjoy the beauty of the Hajar mountain range, rolling desert, and the Arabian Gulf. The deck is powered by solar energy, in line with the emirate’s vision for sustainability. There are also other viewing spots on the way up towards the peak – some of them have food trucks and amenities.
The UAE’s highest restaurant at Jabel Jais. 1484 Puro, offers a tempting array of cuisines created using locally sourced ingredients. The floor-to-ceiling windows offer up uninterrupted vistas that act as the ideal backdrop to a spectacular meal in the company of friends and family. Book a table for long weekend.
Jais Sledder: Are you a thrill seeker? Then head to the mountains to experience an exciting toboggan ride at the region’s longest alpine coaster attraction, Jais Sledder. The toboggan reaches up to a speed of 40 kilometres per hour as it takes riders through the Hajar mountains offering panoramic view as they go! The alpine coaster is the first and longest in the region at 1,885 metres.
Jebel Jais Flight: The mountain is the main attraction here, because most of the activities you aspire to do are on there. Here you can try the world’s longest zipline, at 2.83 kilometres. Starting at the highest point of the UAE (1,680 mts above the sea level), you’ll zip down at speeds of 160km/hr. You must book the experience in advance and you can expect to pay from Dh300 to Dh499 depending on weekdays/weekends and peak/non-peak seasons.
Have you tried the Jais Ropes Course? The rope course is a fun and interactive activity at Bear Grylls Explorers Camp. Get your adrenaline rushing at a new obstacle maze on the UAE’s highest mountain.
Jebel Jais Via Ferrata: As challenging as it may sound, trying the Via Ferrata is definitely going to be memorable for both adults and children (aged 12 and older). You don’t need mountaineering or climbing experience, but the more fit you are, the less your muscles will ache the next day – trusts us. Attached to a steel cable that runs along a 1km-route, adventurers will climb, scramble and hike around the mountain’s edge. Advance booking is required for this experience - you can email the team from the official website.
Hiking: RAK offers a wide range of hiking options, from Wadi Monay (for beginners) to Stairway to Heaven (advanced level). Other hikes that focus on views along with a bit of challenge are The Hidden Oasis and the Balcony Hike. The tourism-approved hiking operators have options for visitors of all experience levels.
Al Jazirah Al Hamra: This archaeologically rich town is a wonderfully preserved settlement of Ras Al Khaimah history, frozen in time and covered in a layer of desert sand. This enigmatic village has been plagued by local rumors that it is cursed by old spirits or ‘jinn’ but fear not, these rumours are unfounded. The structure is a must-visit as it shows authentic Emirati tradition and culture in architecture – for example coral-stone buildings. Expect to see houses, a market area, a fortress, a mosque and other buildings.
Flamingo or Muairidh Beach: This is one of Ras Al Khaimah's most popular public beaches, and it's known for its two massive Flamingo statues. For the convenience of visitors, a number of restaurants have opened nearby. Choose your favorite cuisine or have a cup of coffee with your loved ones while here.
Wadi Bih: Known as the Grand Canyon of the UAE, the top of the wadi gives you some of the best views of the UAE. Visitors of Wadi Al Bih can go hiking, mountain biking and camping in the area. Wadi al Bih also has some very interesting sights nearby such as the infamous deserted villages of RAK, other smaller wadi areas and some unexpected amount of natural greenery.
Off-roading through Wadi Aasimah: It's a superb, 16.8km off-road track. From the village of Al Ghail, this route goes through secluded villages, small pools, greenery. The off road track meanders between falaj’s and dams – all on a solid rock bed. Drive till you reach Aasimah on the other end of the 16.8km track. You need a 4WD vehicle.
