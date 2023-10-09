Dubai: In the UAE, entrepreneurs can establish their business within 15 minutes through the online business set up platform – Basher.

Basher is an integrated eService, which not only enables investors to establish their businesses within minutes, but assists them in managing their company, too. The platform is connected with 18 federal and local government departments to provide licence services and approvals. The Basher platform can be used if you wish to set up your business in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman and Fujairah, with the option to use the platform for Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain expected to be added to the platform soon. If you select the option for Dubai on the platform, it redirects you to the Invest in Dubai platform, by Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET).

How do I use the Basher platform?

To set up a business on the Basher platform, you first need a UAE Pass account, which is the national digital identity in the UAE for citizens, residents and visitors.

With the UAE Pass, you can upload government documents, provide your digital signature, and get approval for your licence within minutes. Here’s how you can apply for your business licence:

1. Visit basher.gov.ae and click on ‘login’ on the top right of the screen.

2. Sign in using your UAE Pass account.

3. You will be directed to a personal dashboard. Click on the ‘Start your business – new application’.

4. Select the emirate and city where you want to start your business.

5. Select the legal type of the company

What is legal type? The legal type or legal form of a company mainly depends on the business’s requirements and forms the basis for identifying applicable laws and regulations for the business, according to the official UAE government website – u.ae.

In the UAE, an investor can select one of these legal forms:

• General partnership

• Limited partnership

• Limited liability company (LLC)

• Public joint stock company (PJSC)

• Private joint stock company (PrJSC)

• Civil company

• Local company branch

• GCC company branch

• Foreign company branch

• Free zone company branch

• Sole establishment

• Holding companies.

6. Select your primary business activity and any other business activity you would like to add to the licence.



7. Click on Proceed. The platform will then provide you with the required documents that you need to upload and the details of the business licence including the cost. Depending on the legal type for your business, for example: LLC or sole owner, and the business activity – the documents and overall requirements may differ. You would also need to reserve a trade name for your company.

After completing the application, and paying the service, you will be issued the following documents:

• Business trade licence.

• Chamber of Commerce membership number.

• Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) Establishment Number.

• Ministry of Human Resource and Emiratisation (MOHRE) Establishment Number.

• Three work permit quotas.

The bundle documents will be generated automatically in minutes. Electronic copies of Trade license and Memorandum of Association (MoA) will be sent to your email.

If you want a basic idea of how much it will cost to set up a business in the UAE, read our guide here.

Manage your business

After you have registered your business with Basher, you can also use the platform to open a bank account with First Abu Dhabi bank (FAB) online within 24 hours, and activate internet and telecommunications services.