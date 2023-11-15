How to reserve public parking in Dubai

1. Download the ‘RTA Dubai’ app, which is available for Apple, Android and Huawei devices and log in with your UAE Pass account.

2. Next, swipe right until you see the Parking services section. Scroll down to the ‘Smart Parking Reservation’ service.

3. Tap on the area where you want to park. The service will also show you the parking zone, the number of empty slots, and the tariff.

4. Tap on the ‘Reserve Now’ button.

5. Add your vehicle plate number details.

6. Next, top up your parking amount balance on the app, so that you can pay for the reserved parking. To do so, tap on the ‘Top Up’ button and select the amount and pay with your credit or debit card or mobile wallet.

7. Once you have topped up your balance, tap on the ‘Reserve Now’ button.

8. You will then have to view the details of your reservation. Tap ‘Confirm’.