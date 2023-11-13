Dubai: This weekend, Abu Dhabi is hosting a free festival and everyone is welcome.

The family-friendly event, ‘Abu Dhabi Moments’, is organised by the Authority of Social Contribution, Ma’an, which will be hosting the third edition of this festival, the coming weekend.

The festival will give families an opportunity to enjoy sports activities, cultural and educational workshops as well as e-sports. According to Ma’an, ‘Abu Dhabi Moments’ is a community-driven event designed to foster engagement, celebrate diversity and benefit the entire community in Abu Dhabi.

When is ‘Abu Dhabi Moments’?

From Friday, November 17 to Sunday, November 19.

Timings: 4 pm to 11 pm.

How to register

Although the event is free, you will need to register online, here’s how:

1. Visit the website - https://www.abudhabimoments.ae/

2. Click on the ‘Register Now’ button on the website’s menu tab.

3. Next, enter the following details:

• Full name

• Mobile number

• Email address

• Nationality

• District (enter the region you reside in Abu Dhabi)

You also have the option to add the details of any family members accompanying you.

4. If you need special assistance at the event, click the button to choose this service.

5. Click the ‘Register’ button.

Next, you will receive a confirmation in your email and a Quick Response (QR) code. Take a screenshot and provide the QR code when you arrive at the ‘Abu Dhabi Moments’ festival.

Location

‘Abu Dhabi Moments’ is located in Khalifa Square in Khalifa City.

To get there, take the E10 Road (Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Street), and take the exit directing you towards Al Bandar Street. Next, follow the directions for Al Mireef Street and Khalifa Square.

What to expect at Abu Dhabi Moments?

The festival will feature a range of community events including sports and wellness, cultural celebrations and entertainment.

The event will have a mix of traditional and modern games. You can enjoy games like chess or basketball and there’s also a section for e-sports and arcades. There will also be other options available, if you want a fun way to burn off calories, like a giant trampoline and spin classes.

Apart from sports activities, you will also find art workshops for children and adults.