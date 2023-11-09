Dubai: If you have visited Dubai’s Safa Park recently, you may have noticed a new ticket machine near the ticket office at the entrance. The new smart ticketing system, introduced by Dubai Municipality, now allows visitors to use their phone, credit or debit card to pay for entrance fees.

While the new ticket machines have currently been installed at Safa Park, they are expected to be rolled out to other major parks in the emirate during the next phase of implementation, as per an announcement last month by Dubai Public Parks, a department under Dubai Municipality.

While most major public parks in the emirate require you to pay for the park’s entrance fee using a nol card, the new ticketing system allows visitors to also use other payment options. Here’s how you can use them.

How does the new ticketing system work?

In Safa Park, the smart ticketing machine is located next to the park’s ticket counters. You can either visit the ticket counter to pay for the ticket, or purchase them at the smart machines by following these steps:

1. Select your language – Arabic or English – on the display screen of the self-service machine, and then select the option - 'Entry Tickets'

2. Enter the number of visitors you wish to pay for and then tap ‘Next’.

3. Tap the ‘Pay by Card’ button. Then you will have the option to insert your credit or debit card in the slot, or use Samsung Pay, Google Pay or Apple Pay.

4. Once the payment is approved, you will then get a printout of the receipt with a Quick Response (QR) code.

5. Place the QR code over the e-gate machine’s reader, wait for the light to turn green and enter the park.

Facilities at the park

Did you know that Safa Park was the first public park built in Dubai in 1975? Even today, it is a popular spot for families, sports lovers and those looking to enjoy a barbecue, at it has dedicated facilities like play areas, sports facilities like tennis and basketball courts as well as barbecue pits.

Safa Park entry fee:

Dh3 for adults, children below three years of age enter for free.

People of Determination and two people accompanying them can enter for free, on showing the Sanad card, which is issued to People of Determination by Dubai government

Safa Park timings:

• Sunday to Wednesday - 8am to 10pm.

• Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and public holiday - 8 am to 11 pm.

• During Ramadan - from noon to 11 pm.

Location:

Off Sheikh Zayed Road in Al Safa. If you are coming from Sheikh Zayed Road, stay on E11, and then take exit towards D69, and then take another exit – D92, and follow signs for Safa Park.