Dubai: There is only one day left for the iconic Dubai Ride and if you do not have a bike for the event, you can rent a free cycle, instead.

Participants will be able to use a Careem Bike, through the Careem app, which has partnered with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) since 2020 to offer a bike sharing system in Dubai.

Dubai Ride is an annual event, held during the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC), that sees thousands of cyclists take to Sheikh Zayed Road, which temporarily closes, in parts, for the participants. If you want to participate this year but don’t have a bicycle, here’s how you can get one.

How do I use a bike for free?

First, you need to download the ‘Careem’ app, which is available for Apple and Android devices, and then follow these steps:

• Open the app and scroll down until you see the ‘Bike’ category.

• Next, select the ‘Dubai Ride Pass’. This option which will only appear on the day of Dubai Ride – November 12 – and will be active from 2am until 7.30am on the day. The pass will be free of cost.

• Next, tap ‘Purchase Pass’ – you will be required to enter your card details as a security measure, but you will not be charged for renting the bike.

• Find the closest station on the app, and then scan the Quick Response (QR) code on the bike to be able to use it.

After completing the Dubai Ride, you would need to return the rental bike at any of the Careem Bike docking stations.

Where can I find the free bikes?

According to Careem and RTA, participants can collect their free bikes from any of the two pop-up stations near the Dubai Ride starting point:

• Entrance A – Museum of the Future (MOTF) on Trade Centre Street.

• Entrace E – Lower FCS on Financial Centre Road next to Roda Al Murooj Building A.

You also have the option to rent a bike from any of Careem Bike’s 192 docking stations in Dubai.

When does Dubai Ride start?

From 6.30 to 7.30am, on Sunday, November 12. The cycling routes will be open to the public from 6.15am.

Even if you are taking longer to finish your ride, cyclists have been advised to complete their ride by 8.15am at the latest, as the roads need to be reopened for traffic.

Can I still register for Dubai Ride?

While there is only one day left for the event, you can still register and participate. Here’s how:

1. Visit the Dubai Ride registration website - https://www.dubairide.com/register/ and enter your email address, full name, mobile number, and date of birth.

2. Select your country if you are an international visitor, or if you are a resident or citizen of the UAE, select your emirate.

3. If you are bringing a child along with you to participate in the cycling event, enter their name and select their age.

4. Next, choose your route – 4km or 12km.

5. Enter your emergency contact – the individual should not be participating in the event.

According to the Dubai Ride website – dubairide.com – once you have completed the registration, you will receive a QR code and a confirmation.

You will then have to provide that QR code to pick up your bib by November 11. The bibs can be collected from the Run and Ride Central, located in the Trade Centre area. The Run and Ride Central is open from 10am to 10pm.

Dubai Ride routes

There are two routes you can choose from:

Downtown Family Route 4km: This is a family friendly adventure route, the path is along the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard. The route includes cycling along the Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera and the Burj Khalifa. This is a more accessible ride and is suitable for cyclists of all age groups.

Sheikh Zayed Route 12km: This is a challenging route with five different starting points, allowing you to pick the one that suits you best. Simply start and finish at your chosen gate to complete the 12km loop. Here are the five starting gates to choose from:

A. Museum of The Future

B. Al Satwa

C. Coca-Cola Arena

D. Business Bay

E. Lower Financial Street

Dubai Ride 2023 Map Image Credit: www.dubaifitnesschallenge.com

What to bring: • Your bike

• Your helmet

• Your Dubai Ride bib

• Your water bottle

Roads closed for Dubai Ride

If you do plan to go for the ride, or are out and about early on Sunday, Sheikh Zayed Road and the Lower Financial Centre Street will be closed from 3.30am to 9am.