Dubai: If you live in an apartment or villa that has a district cooling company providing utility services, you can raise any consumer complaints or concerns you have through the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy (DSCE).

DSCE is the governing body that regulates district cooling policies in Dubai along with planning and coordinating with the concerned authorities to deliver new energy sources, while employing a balanced approach to protecting the environment.

The DSCE website – dubaisce.gov.ae – allows consumers to raise any complaints they may have related to the services of district cooling companies. However, the website reminds customers to only use the service if they have already tried and failed to resolve the issue directly with their service provider.

“If you have not tried to resolve the issue directly with your service provider, your complaint may not be processed,” the website states.

How to raise a complaint

If you have already raised the complaint with your district cooling service provider and failed to find a solution, you can raise the issue with DSCE by following these steps:

• Visit: https://dubaisce.gov.ae/en/contact-us/

• Click on the option ‘For DC complaints: Click here’. It will direct you to a complaint form.

• Click on ‘Start now’.

• Enter the following details:

o First name

o Last name

o Contact email

o Contact phone number

o The company that you wish to raise the complaint against. You will have to select this from a dropdown menu.

o Account number

o Building name

o Apartment number

o Complaint type (you can select from a dropdown menu which gives options like ‘billing’, ‘deposit’ and ‘disconnection’)

• Then enter the details of the complaint. Include specific details in your complaint like billing information to support your complaint.

• Once you have completed the form, click on ‘Submit’.

How long does it take to resolve the complaint?