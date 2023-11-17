Dubai: On Friday morning, UAE residents woke up to heavy rainfall, thunder and lightning, and a public safety alert from Dubai Police warning people about the weather conditions and urging them to take precautions, was issued.

These alerts are part of a ‘National Early Warning System’ created by the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) to warn the public about threats and risks in 'emergency situations'.

What is the ‘National Early Warning System’

The public warning system project started in 2017, and it alerts residents and visitors in the UAE about an imminent emergency.

These messages target specific populations in defined geographic locations.

According to NCEMA, public safety alerts reduce the impact of extreme weather conditions by reaching as many people as possible to warn them of potential dangers and threats.

Which authorities are allowed to issue warning alerts?

Only government agencies involved in national emergency management, are allowed to send out alerts. They are:

• NCEMA

• Ministry of Interior (MOI)

• Abu Dhabi Police

• Dubai Police

• Sharjah Police

• Ajman Police

• Um Al Quwain Police

• Ras Al Khaimah Police

• Fujairah Police

• Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP)

What does the alert state?

According to NCEMA, when an emergency occurs, the alerting authority will issue the warning alert with the necessary instructions and actions to be taken by the public. The message is routed to mobile phones and a warning message is displayed on the mobile phone screen.

The alert includes a vibration and loud warning tone to draw the person’s attention. The alert is sent out in two languages - Arabic and English.

How is the safety alert sent out?

According to NCEMA, the technology used to deliver warning alerts is called cellular broadcast (CB). If the warning alert was issued to a specific geographical location, and if that mobile phone is within the selected geographical location, the alert gets delivered to all the mobile devices in that area.

Does everyone in the UAE get these alerts?

Both residents and visitors in the UAE get public warning alerts. The alerts feature is enabled by default on your smartphone (both Apple and Android), so you don’t have to go into your settings and allow the notifications.

For iPhone users, you can find the public alerts already enabled under the ‘Notifications’ sections in your settings. Image Credit: Screenshot