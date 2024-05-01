Dubai: The United Arab Emirates' National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) has advised that both private and government entities implement remote work policies for their employees on Thursday and Friday due to the expected unstable weather conditions.
This recommendation applies to all but essential staff whose physical presence is required or those involved in disaster response and recovery efforts.
It's important to note that the final decision on remote work implementation rests with the relevant authorities.
Remote learning:
Applies to all educational institutions across the UAE.
The decision to switch to remote learning will be made jointly by relevant federal authorities and local emergency, crisis, and disaster management teams. They will work in conjunction with the Ministry of Education and the Emirates Schools Establishment, considering the evolving weather situation.
Remote work:
Applicable to all government institutions and the private sector on Thursday and Friday.
Exceptions include essential roles, those necessitating physical presence, and positions involved in response and recovery efforts.
Similar to remote learning, the decision will be made collaboratively by federal authorities and local emergency management teams.
Other safety measures:
Roads leading to areas prone to water flow, accumulation, and dams will be closed during the weather event.
People are advised to avoid affected areas and follow the instructions of field teams.
It's recommended to refrain from visiting mountainous, desert, and sea regions during this time for public safety.
The NCEMA also advises staying updated with official announcements from UAE authorities or your local emirate's emergency management team for the latest information on closures and safety guidelines as the weather situation develops.