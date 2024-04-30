Dubai: Get ready with your umbrellas and raincoats – heavy rain is expected across the UAE on Thursday.

After the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) held meetings to address the upcoming wet weather forecast in the country on Monday night, Gulf News spoke to a National Center of Meteorology (NCM) expert to find out what to expect.

NCM meteorologist Isra Alnaqbi told Gulf News that “unstable weather with heavy to moderate rain” is expected in the country, starting Wednesday evening, till Thursday afternoon.

“Rainy clouds will develop in the western parts of the country, including Al Ruwais and the surrounding regions. By night, the clouds will increase and gradually move over Abu Dhabi, towards the northern and eastern parts of the country.

“By Thursday, the clouds will intensify over Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, and Umm Al Quwain,” the expert explained.

Heavy rain, with thunder and lightning is expected across all the emirates, she confirmed, adding that some areas will also receive hail.

“This type of weather situation usually happens due to low pressure in the upper air combined with low pressure in the lower air. Currently, the country is affected by an extension of a surface low pressure from the Red Sea accompanied with humid Southeasterly winds, with an extension of a low pressure from the Northwest, along with the formation of different types of rainy clouds.”

This is the reason, some parts of the UAE, including Al Ain, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah, saw heavy to moderate showers and even hail, on Monday and Tuesday.

Today, light to moderate rainfall was recorded in wadis (valleys) in Fujairah, and in internal parts of Sharjah. Meanwhile, moderate to heavy rain hit some parts of Al Dhafra.

The weather situation will intensify on Wednesday night, ultimately peaking on Thursday morning. By Thursday evening, rainfall will decrease. On Friday and Saturday, the cloud cover over the country will decrease gradually, while some eastern and southern parts of the country, like Al Ain and Fujairah, will continue to receive light to moderate rainfall.

Strong winds and rough seas

Expect strong winds at times. According to Alnaqbi, “moderate to strong Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, especially in the areas where clouds form,” will kick up sand and dust, causing visibility to drop.

The NCM has warned motorists driving during this period to watch out for sudden drop in visibility.

Sea conditions are expected to be moderate and rough, especially when cloudy, in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Safety warnings

The Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority has called on the public to exercise caution and stay away from valleys and areas that are prone to flooding.

Abu Dhabi Police has also warned motorists to exercise caution due to the rainy weather and to follow the changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.

NCEMA also warned UAE residents to strictly adhere to safety protocols that will be issued during heavy rainfall.