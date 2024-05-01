Sharjah: The Local Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Team in Sharjah has announced the implementation of remote work for employees of all government entities in the emirate on Thursday and Friday, May 2 to 3, due to the prevailing weather conditions.

Also, all schools and higher education institutions will switch to distance learning on Thursday and Friday due to the unstable weather, prioritising the safety of students and teaching staff.

Government employees working in positions requiring their physical presence are excluded from remote working.

The Sharjah Private Education Authority has also decided to implement the distance learning system for all private schools and educational institutions in the emirate on Thursday, May 2 for the safety of students and teaching staff.