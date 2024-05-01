Dubai: Heavy rains hit parts of Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah on Wednesday, with some internal areas of Sharjah, like Khorfakkan recording light rain. The Met Office has shared a heat map video, explaining the weather situation that is forecasted over the country tomorrow.

According to the heat map, cloudy weather is expected to begin in Abu Dhabi from 10pm on May 1.

From 4am to 6am, light rain is expected over western internal parts of Abu Dhabi.

By 6am, clouds will be seen over the coastal parts of Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah.

By 7am, most parts of the country, including Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, and Umm Al Quwain will see overcast skies.

The cloud cover will increase till 10am, causing light to moderate showers in some areas.

The situation will peak from 10am to 12 noon across the entire country, according to the heat map.

The cloud cover will decrease by 4pm over the coastal areas, and some eastern parts of the country like Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah will receive light to moderate rainfall.

On Friday and Saturday, some rainfall is expected in eastern and southern parts of the country, like Al Ain and Fujairah.

Strong winds and rough seas

Expect strong winds at times, especially in the areas where clouds form, to cause dust storms and reduced visibility on roads. The NCM has warned motorists driving during this period to watch out for sudden drop in visibility.