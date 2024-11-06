Dubai: If you are planning to look for a new job next year, a new salary guide has cautioned jobseekers of a more competitive job market in 2025 in the UAE.

In its yearly salary guide, Robert Half, an international human resource consulting firm, said that more than two-thirds of workers they surveyed intended to look for a new job next year. However, the guide also predicted that the job market next year would be more competitive, with the influx of expat talent.

Released on November 5, this guide outlines annual salary ranges across various sectors and provides essential tips for jobseekers. Here is a breakdown of the report's major findings.

Important note: The salary ranges stated are per year.

1. Finance and accounting

In-demand jobs in finance and accounting

• Financial planning and analysis manager

$98,000 (Dh359, 957.92) - $138,000 (Dh506,879.52)

• Financial planning and analysis director

$165,000 (Dh606051.60) - $229,750 (Dh843,880.94)

• Tax manager

$96,000 (Dh352,611.84) - $131,000 (Dh481168.24)

• Tax director

$196,000 (Dh719,915.84) - $298,000 (Dh1,094,565.92)

Top skills and experience in finance and accounting

Since the introduction of corporate tax in June 2023, demand has surged for expertise in financial reporting and technical accounting. Key skills include:

• Enterprise resource planning (ERP)

• Bi-lingual (Arabic / English)

• Chartered (ACA, ACCA, CIMA)

• Corporate tax experience

Top certifications and degrees in finance and accounting

According to the guide, these are the certifications that are sought after the most by hiring managers:

• Associate Chartered Accountant (ACA)

• Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) / Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA)

• Association of Accounting Technicians (AAT)

• Chartered Tax Adviser (CTA)

Which sectors should you apply in?

According to the report, these industries increased their search for finance and accounting specialists:

• Manufacturing

• Retail

• Real estate/property/facilities

• Utilities/Renewable energy

2. Informational Technology (IT) and technology

Top technology jobs in-demand

• Product manager

$81,600 (Dh299,720.47) - $114,250 (Dh419,645.39)

• Project manager

$102,000 (Dh374,650.59) - $149,250 (Dh548,201.97)

• Software engineering manager

$92,000 (Dh337,920.14) - $169,000 (Dh620,744.60)

• Data analyst

Top skills and experience in IT

Startups and AI-driven companies are particularly interested in User interface (UI) and user experience (UX) specialists to enhance user experiences. Other valued skills include:

• Computer programming languages like Python, Rust and Go

• Communication skills

• Stakeholder management

• Specific languages (Arabic/Russian)

Top certifications and degrees in IT and technology

Hiring managers are also looking out for job seekers who have the following certifications and degrees in the field:

• Cloud computing services like Amazon Web Services (AWS), Azure, Google Cloud Platform (GCP)/Salesforce

• Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISP)/Certified Information Security Manager (CISM)

• Prince2/Scrum (project management frameworks)

• ISO27001 (international standard for information security management)

Which sectors should I apply in?

These are the industries that are increasing their search for IT and technology specialists:

• Financial services and private equity

• E-commerce and retail

• Manufacturing

• Energy

3. Legal industry salaries and hiring trends

Top jobs in legal

• Legal counsel (three to five years experience)

$85,000 (Dh312,208.82) - $125,000 (Dh459,130.62)

• Legal counsel (six to nine yearsexperience)

$150,000 (Dh550,956.75)- $192,000 (Dh705,224.64)

• Head of legal

$262,000 (Dh962,337.79) - $406,250 (Dh1,492,174.53)

• General counsel

$262,000 (Dh962,337.79) - $406,250 (Dh1,492,174.53)

Top skills and experience in legal

As UAE-based companies prepare for IPOs, demand is high for legal professionals skilled in IPO readiness, mergers and acquisitions. Key qualifications include:

• Multi-lingual

• UK/US qualified

• Real estate or Islamic Finance experience

• Initial Public Offering (IPO) and Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) experience

Top legal certifications and degrees

If you want to become a promising candidate, here are some of the skills and degrees you will need:

• US and UK Qualified Solicitor

• Licensed Professional Counselor (LPC)

• Bachelor/Master of Laws Degrees

Top industries for legal specialists

In the UAE, the following sectors are hiring legal specialists at a higher rate:

• Renewable energy

• Construction and engineering

• Asset management

• Manufacturing

4. Human Resources (HR)

Top jobs in HR

• HR generalist

$31,250 (Dh114,782.66) - $66,250 (Dh243,339.23)

• Talent acquisition manager

$66,500 (Dh244,257.49) - $127,500 (Dh468,313.24)

• Head of HR

$175,000 (Dh642,782.88) - $316,000 (Dh116,0682.22)

• HR director

$228,750 (Dh840,209.04) - $349,500 (Dh1,283,729.23)

Top skills and experience in HR

Organisations are especially looking for HR professionals with transformation experience and skills in new HR systems. Key skills include:

• Transformation experience

• Restructuring experience

• New HR systems (ex: Workday)

• Data analytics

Top certifications and degrees in HR

The following certifications are in demand:

• Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD)

• HR Management degrees

• Master of Laws (LLM) in Employment Law

• Psychology degrees

Top industries for HR specialists

These are the sectors where the search for HR specialists will increase:

• Financial services

• Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG)/E-commerce

• Tech

• Renewable energy

5. Financial services

Top jobs in financial services

• Compliance manager

$140,000 (Dh514,226.30) - $215,000 (Dh789,704.67)

• Money laundering compliance officer

$61,750 (Dh226,810.53) - $84,750 (Dh311,290.56)

• Quantitative traders

$220,000 (Dh808,069.90) - $330,000 (Dh121,2104.85)

• Risk analyst

$96,250 (Dh353,530.58) - $123,250 (Dh452,702.80)

Top skills and experience in financial services

Demand for compliance professionals remains high, particularly for those familiar with Dubai's regulatory landscape. Key skills include:

• Chartered (ACAS, ACCA, FCCA, ACA)

• Stakeholder management

• Communication and presentation skills

• Cross-time zone management

Top certifications and degrees in financial services

Certifications most sought after by hiring managers:

• Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists (ACAMS)

• Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment (CISI)

• Associate Chartered Accountant (ACA)

• Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA)/ Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA)

Top industries for financial services specialists