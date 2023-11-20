What is the Green Zone?

Expo City Dubai, the venue of the largest UN Climate Change Conference, will be divided into two zones—Blue Zone and Green Zone.

The Blue Zone is a UNFCCC (United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change) managed site, open to accredited party and observer delegates only. However, if you are someone who wants to learn more about saving the planet and get involved in climate action, you can visit the COP28 Green Zone.

It is open to the public and visitors can explore breakthrough climate innovations, cutting-edge technology, interactive exhibits, inspiring art installations, film screenings and talks across Expo City Dubai. It includes Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion, Alif – The Mobility Pavilion, the Vision Pavilion the Women’s Pavilion, as well as the immersive Al Wasl dome, the Surreal water feature and Al Forsan Park.

You can visit the Green Zone on any of the days during COP28, but as space is limited you would need to register to visit the Green Zone.

How to apply for the Day Pass?

• Visit: https://greenzonepass.cop28.com/

• Select the day that you wish to visit the event. Once you select the day on the home page, you will be taken to a page where you will have the option to select all the days that you wish to visit the event.

• Click on the number of passes you wish to apply for. You can apply for a maximum of two passes.

• Click on ‘Check out’.

• Enter your email address, full name, mobile number and nationality. Click on ‘next’.

• Click on ‘complete’.

• You will then receive an email on your registered address with the pass. You can also download the pdf version from the website by clicking on ‘Download digital PDF’.

• The pdf will have a QR code as well as the details of the day for which your pass is valid.

• Show this at the gate to enter the Green Zone.

What to expect at the Green Zone

Each day will have a theme at the Green Zone, with the day’s activities planned around the theme. Some of the themes for the different days of COP28 include ‘Youth, Children, Education and Skills’, ‘Nature, Land Use and Oceans’ and ‘Food, Agriculture and Water’.

There are more than 100 events that will be free for the public to attend, including workshops, exhibits and community events.

How to get to the Green Zone

All COP28 attendees are encouraged to use Dubai Metro to reach the Expo2020 Metro Station via the Metro Red Line, that connects Dubai International Airport as well as some of the main hotels and tourist attractions in Dubai. COP28 UAE will also provide shuttle buses from the Expo2020 Metro Station to all Green Zone gates.