GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD

Historic Everest season delivers record summits and milestones

Over 900 climbers scale Everest's 8,849-metre peak in a record-setting season

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google

Dubai: Mount Everest's climbing season is drawing to a close after a record-breaking year that saw an unprecedented number of mountaineers reach the world's highest peak. Nepalese officials said more than 900 climbers successfully summited the 8,849-metre mountain, taking advantage of unusually favorable weather conditions and a wide summit window.

The surge in successful ascents has made 2026 one of Everest's busiest and most remarkable seasons. Alongside the high number of summit attempts, several climbers achieved notable milestones, setting personal and national records on the iconic Himalayan peak.

Officials said stable weather allowed climbers to make their summit pushes over an extended period, reducing bottlenecks that often occur near the top of the mountain. The season also highlighted Everest's enduring appeal for adventurers from around the world.

As the climbing window closes and teams begin their descent, the 2026 season will be remembered for both its record-setting achievements and exceptional summit success.

Video: AFP

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

This photograph taken on May 20, 2026, shows mountaineers climbing a slope lined up during their ascent to summit Mount Everest in Nepal.

Record number of climbers scale Everest this season

2m read
Gabriel Middleton (left) and with his dad, Ant Middleton, on the summit of Mount Everest

UAE flag flown on Mount Everest as expat breaks record

3m read
Italian climber takes Gaza dreams to Everest

Italian climber takes Gaza dreams to Everest

1m read
Mount Pumori, centre left, looms in the background as a mountaineer negotiates Khumbu Icefall to descend to Everest Base Camp, in Nepal, May 4, 2025.

Massive ice chunk stalls Everest summit route setting

2m read