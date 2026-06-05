Dubai: Mount Everest's climbing season is drawing to a close after a record-breaking year that saw an unprecedented number of mountaineers reach the world's highest peak. Nepalese officials said more than 900 climbers successfully summited the 8,849-metre mountain, taking advantage of unusually favorable weather conditions and a wide summit window.

The surge in successful ascents has made 2026 one of Everest's busiest and most remarkable seasons. Alongside the high number of summit attempts, several climbers achieved notable milestones, setting personal and national records on the iconic Himalayan peak.

Officials said stable weather allowed climbers to make their summit pushes over an extended period, reducing bottlenecks that often occur near the top of the mountain. The season also highlighted Everest's enduring appeal for adventurers from around the world.

As the climbing window closes and teams begin their descent, the 2026 season will be remembered for both its record-setting achievements and exceptional summit success.

Video: AFP