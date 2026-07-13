Teenager aims to complete the Seven Summits and inspire young people to embrace challenges
Abu Dhabi: Eighteen-year-old Emirati mountaineer Fatima Al Awadhi is preparing for another major milestone in her climbing journey as she sets out to scale Lenin Peak in Kyrgyzstan later this month.
Already recognised as the youngest Arab to summit Mount Vinson in Antarctica and Carstensz Pyramid in Indonesia, as well as the youngest Emirati to reach the top of Mount Elbrus in Russia, Fatima is steadily working towards completing the Seven Summits - the highest mountains on each of the seven continents.
Her long-term ambition goes even further. She hopes to complete the Explorer's Grand Slam, one of the world's toughest adventure challenges, which combines the Seven Summits with skiing to the North and South Poles.
Fatima's journey into mountaineering began during one of the most difficult periods of her life.
While she was in high school, her father fell into a coma. Looking for a way to cope with the emotional strain, she joined the Duke of Edinburgh's International Award programme. A trek through Nepal's Kathmandu Valley introduced her to the mountains and sparked a passion that would change her life.
Sitting around a campfire in the Himalayas, she made herself a promise: to complete the Seven Summits before turning 20, while continuing her studies.
Since then, she has climbed Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, followed by Mount Elbrus, Mount Vinson and Carstensz Pyramid, building an impressive record in just a few years.
Fatima's next challenge will take her to Lenin Peak in the Pamir Mountains of Kyrgyzstan. Standing 7,134 metres above sea level, it will be the highest mountain she has attempted so far.
The expedition is being undertaken under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Expressing her gratitude, Fatima described Sheikh Mohamed as her role model and said his support reflects the UAE's commitment to encouraging young people to pursue ambitious goals.
"What began as a personal goal has become an opportunity to represent my country and show the resilience, determination and ambition of the people of the UAE," she said.
She added that she hopes her story inspires others to step outside their comfort zones and believe that setbacks can become the starting point for something meaningful.
"No matter how difficult life becomes, we all have the ability to rise, rebuild and shape a different future," she said.
Away from the mountains, Fatima is a full-time Economics student who carefully balances university with the demands of high-altitude climbing.
Months of physical training, technical preparation, travel planning and recovery are all managed alongside her academic schedule.
Her progress has been rapid. In July 2025, she completed her first expedition on a 5,000-metre peak. Just a year later, she is preparing for a 7,000-metre climb after already completing four of the Seven Summits.
Looking ahead, Fatima plans to attempt an even greater challenge by climbing Mount Everest and neighbouring Lhotse within 24 hours, a feat that could set a new regional record and bring her one step closer to completing the Explorer's Grand Slam.