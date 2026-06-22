Emirati inventor reflects on the lessons that inspired her journey and community work
Abu Dhabi: Emirati inventor and Abu Dhabi Award recipient Fatima Ali Al Kaabi has paid tribute to her father on International Father's Day, describing him as the driving force behind the values that have shaped her life and achievements.
Speaking to Gulf News, Al Kaabi said her father played a key role in teaching her the importance of responsibility, hard work and giving back to society from an early age.
The interview comes during the UAE's Year of the Family, which highlights the role families play in nurturing future generations and supporting their ambitions.
Al Kaabi said her father always encouraged her to see community service as a natural responsibility rather than an exceptional act.
"My father taught me that giving and serving the community are part of our traditions, our faith and the values of our country," she said. "He always reminded me that even simple initiatives can make a difference and inspire others."
She added that many of the projects and initiatives she pursued throughout her journey were inspired by those lessons.
Reflecting on the values she hopes to pass on to future generations, Al Kaabi said responsibility remains one of the most important lessons she learned from her father.
"As the eldest daughter in my family, I always felt a sense of responsibility towards my younger siblings and my community. That feeling has stayed with me throughout my life and continues to guide my decisions today," she said.
Al Kaabi believes a father's influence endures long after he is gone through the values and principles he leaves behind.
"A father shapes the way we think, treat others and view the world. His lessons remain with us every day and become part of who we are," she said.
Among the lessons she continues to apply is the importance of lifelong learning.
"My father taught me that learning never stops. It is a lifelong journey, whether in our careers, personal interests or everyday life," she said.
For Al Kaabi, success is not measured solely by achievements or recognition.
"Success is the positive impact we leave on the lives of others," she said. "I feel proud when people speak about my father with respect and affection. To me, that is one of the greatest forms of success."
In a message to her father, Al Kaabi expressed gratitude for his support and guidance throughout her life.
"Thank you for always being a source of strength, support and inspiration. I will always be proud to be your daughter and grateful for everything you have taught me," she said.
She also extended her appreciation to fathers everywhere, thanking them for their dedication, sacrifices and role in shaping future generations.