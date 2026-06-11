Fatima Al Awadhi is the youngest Emirati to climb Mt Vinson and Europe's highest mountain
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with Emirati mountaineer Fatima Abdulrahman Al Awadhi, who became the youngest Arab woman to climb Mount Vinson, the highest peak in Antarctica, and the youngest Emirati to scale Europe's highest mountain, Mount Elbrus.
Earlier this year, the 18-year-old achieved a landmark feat for the Arab world by reaching the 4,892-metre summit of Mount Vinson, making her the first and youngest Arab to conquer the continent's highest peak.
The achievement marks the third stage of Al Awadhi's ambitious quest to complete the Seven Summits challenge, which involves climbing the highest mountain on each of the world's seven continents, reflecting the determination of Emirati youth to take on some of the world's toughest challenges.
Al Awadhi dedicated her achievement to President Sheikh Mohamed and to Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the "Mother of the Nation", Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, in recognition of their continued support for Emirati youth and women and their commitment to empowering new generations to achieve their ambitions and raise the UAE's profile internationally.
The accomplishment followed an arduous expedition through one of the harshest natural environments on Earth, where she endured temperatures of more than 40 degrees Celsius below zero, severe weather conditions and powerful winds that demanded a high level of physical endurance and preparation.