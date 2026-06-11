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UAE President meets youngest Arab woman to conquer Antarctica's highest peak

Fatima Al Awadhi is the youngest Emirati to climb Mt Vinson and Europe's highest mountain

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Emirati mountaineer Fatima Abdulrahman Al Awadhi became the youngest Arab woman to climb Mount Vinson, the highest peak in Antarctica, and the youngest Emirati to scale Europe's highest mountain, Mount Elbrus.
Emirati mountaineer Fatima Abdulrahman Al Awadhi became the youngest Arab woman to climb Mount Vinson, the highest peak in Antarctica, and the youngest Emirati to scale Europe's highest mountain, Mount Elbrus.
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President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with Emirati mountaineer Fatima Abdulrahman Al Awadhi, who became the youngest Arab woman to climb Mount Vinson, the highest peak in Antarctica, and the youngest Emirati to scale Europe's highest mountain, Mount Elbrus.

Earlier this year, the 18-year-old achieved a landmark feat for the Arab world by reaching the 4,892-metre summit of Mount Vinson, making her the first and youngest Arab to conquer the continent's highest peak.

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The achievement marks the third stage of Al Awadhi's ambitious quest to complete the Seven Summits challenge, which involves climbing the highest mountain on each of the world's seven continents, reflecting the determination of Emirati youth to take on some of the world's toughest challenges.

Al Awadhi dedicated her achievement to President Sheikh Mohamed and to Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the "Mother of the Nation", Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, in recognition of their continued support for Emirati youth and women and their commitment to empowering new generations to achieve their ambitions and raise the UAE's profile internationally.

The accomplishment followed an arduous expedition through one of the harshest natural environments on Earth, where she endured temperatures of more than 40 degrees Celsius below zero, severe weather conditions and powerful winds that demanded a high level of physical endurance and preparation.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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