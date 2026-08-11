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When will summer end in the UAE? Here is the official date

Season enters final phase as Suhail’s appearance signals gradual shift towards cooler days

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The rising of the Al Kulaybin star on August 11 marks the start of Marakhiyat Al Qalaid, the final period of Al Qayz, the traditional peak summer season in the Arabian Peninsula.
The rising of the Al Kulaybin star on August 11 marks the start of Marakhiyat Al Qalaid, the final period of Al Qayz, the traditional peak summer season in the Arabian Peninsula.
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Dubai: The UAE has entered the final phase of its traditional peak summer season today, beginning a period that will eventually bring a gradual retreat from the year’s most intense heat as the appearance of the Suhail star approaches.

The rising of the Al Kulaybin star on August 11 marks the start of Marakhiyat Al Qalaid, the final period of Al Qayz, the traditional peak summer season in the Arabian Peninsula.

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Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Emirates Astronomical Society and a member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, said the period runs from August 11 to September 3 and represents the closing stage of the region’s hottest season.

The transition does not mean an immediate end to high temperatures. The National Centre of Meteorology forecast maximum temperatures of up to 48°C in internal areas today, although temperatures were expected to decline gradually, particularly along the coast. Winds could reach 40km/h and stir up dust.

August typically remains intensely hot and humid across the UAE, with the country influenced by the Indian seasonal low-pressure system and thermal lows from the southwest. Convective clouds can also bring afternoon rainfall, particularly to eastern and southern areas.

Suhail signals turning point

The next major seasonal milestone comes on August 24, when Suhail, or Canopus, traditionally becomes visible before dawn over the south-eastern horizon. Across the Arabian Peninsula, Suhail has for generations heralded the gradual retreat of the scorching summer heat.

Its arrival is traditionally associated with progressively cooler nights and changing humidity as the region begins the lengthy transition away from peak summer conditions. Canopus is the second-brightest star in the night sky after Sirius and lies about 310 light-years from Earth.

The astronomical summer itself does not end with Suhail. This year’s autumnal equinox falls on September 23, marking the astronomical start of autumn in the Northern Hemisphere.

Al Jarwan said that about 45 days after Suhail’s appearance, the length of day and night becomes nearly equal as autumnal conditions gradually take hold, while the traditional onset of winter comes roughly 100 days after the star’s appearance.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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