Season enters final phase as Suhail’s appearance signals gradual shift towards cooler days
Dubai: The UAE has entered the final phase of its traditional peak summer season today, beginning a period that will eventually bring a gradual retreat from the year’s most intense heat as the appearance of the Suhail star approaches.
The rising of the Al Kulaybin star on August 11 marks the start of Marakhiyat Al Qalaid, the final period of Al Qayz, the traditional peak summer season in the Arabian Peninsula.
Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Emirates Astronomical Society and a member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, said the period runs from August 11 to September 3 and represents the closing stage of the region’s hottest season.
The transition does not mean an immediate end to high temperatures. The National Centre of Meteorology forecast maximum temperatures of up to 48°C in internal areas today, although temperatures were expected to decline gradually, particularly along the coast. Winds could reach 40km/h and stir up dust.
August typically remains intensely hot and humid across the UAE, with the country influenced by the Indian seasonal low-pressure system and thermal lows from the southwest. Convective clouds can also bring afternoon rainfall, particularly to eastern and southern areas.
The next major seasonal milestone comes on August 24, when Suhail, or Canopus, traditionally becomes visible before dawn over the south-eastern horizon. Across the Arabian Peninsula, Suhail has for generations heralded the gradual retreat of the scorching summer heat.
Its arrival is traditionally associated with progressively cooler nights and changing humidity as the region begins the lengthy transition away from peak summer conditions. Canopus is the second-brightest star in the night sky after Sirius and lies about 310 light-years from Earth.
The astronomical summer itself does not end with Suhail. This year’s autumnal equinox falls on September 23, marking the astronomical start of autumn in the Northern Hemisphere.
Al Jarwan said that about 45 days after Suhail’s appearance, the length of day and night becomes nearly equal as autumnal conditions gradually take hold, while the traditional onset of winter comes roughly 100 days after the star’s appearance.